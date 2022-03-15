What Brennan Elliott’s Exclusive Hallmark Deal Could Mean for ‘Crossword Mysteries’

Brennan Elliott has signed an exclusive, multi-picture deal with Hallmark. Lacey Chabert, who starred in “Crossword Mysteries” with him, signed her own exclusive deal with Hallmark in February. Fans are hoping this means there’s hope for a new “Crossword Mysteries” now that the two stars have exclusivity with the network. However, Hallmark so far is being tightlipped about future plans.

Here’s what we know so far.

Hallmark Hasn’t Said the Series Is Canceled, But Also Doesn’t Have Any Details About a New Movie

Hallmark is currently not providing any reassurance to fans who want a new installment of “Crossword Mysteries,” but the network also hasn’t officially canceled the series yet either. So at this time, according to Hallmark’s statements, the movie series still appears to be in limbo even after Elliott & Chabert signed multi-picture deals.

Here’s a look at how Hallmark recently answered fans’ questions about “Crossword Mysteries.”

Two weeks ago, when a fan asked when a new movie would be released, the official Hallmark Movies & Mysteries account replied, “We don’t have any info on a new ‘Crossword Mysteries’ at the moment, but we’ll be sure to post on this page as soon as we have news!”

That same week, when another fan asked about updates, Hallmark provided the same response.

After receiving that response, two fans commented to each other that Hallmark had given them the same response when they emailed the network too. Naomi Peterson commented in the public thread that she didn’t understand why Hallmark couldn’t simply say that yes, they are planning on making more movies and to stay tuned for an update.

“It would provide us fans with some sort of relief,” she wrote. “The genetic [generic] blanket statement doesn’t do any of that.”

Hallmark has been consistent in giving this response when fans asked about new movies.

The last “Crossword Mysteries” movie to premiere was “Riddle Me Dead” in April 2021. So it’s been nearly a year since the last movie in the series aired. It was the fifth movie in the series.

Danica McKellar’s ‘MatchMaker Mysteries’ Was Canceled

Fans are understandably concerned. In January, Danica McKellar revealed that although her contract with GAC Family would allow her to still film mystery movies for Hallmark, her “MatchMaker Mysteries” series had been canceled. She wrote in a tweet, “They decided to stop making them last summer, along with many others! 🤷‍♀️ Let them know how you feel; I’d love to make more mysteries – alot of us would. 🤗”

Hallmark never officially announced that her series was canceled, they simply stopped filming new installments. McKellar’s tweet was the first official acknowledgment that the series was over. This has happened before with other Hallmark Mysteries, which has left “Crossword Mysteries” fans uneasy.

Candace Cameron Bure’s “Aurora Teagarden” series, however, is still going strong, although filming hasn’t started on a new movie yet.

Fans Really Want ‘Crossword Mysteries’ to Return

Viewers have not been shy about telling Hallmark how much they want Elliott and Chabert’s mystery series to return. Here are just some examples that have been written on Hallmark’s Facebook accounts.

The three screenshots below are examples of comments fans left after the news that Elliott had signed an exclusive deal with Hallmark.

Fans would also like to see him and Chabert in a new installment of the “All of My Heart” movie series, which was not a mystery series.

Other fans simply hope to see new mysteries of any kind. One fan wrote, “When are we going to start the mystery movies back up again.” Hallmark replied that a rerun of one movie was airing that night.

A fan responded, “Just to be clear, viewers are looking for new mystery movies and advance information on which mysteries are coming when.”

Hallmark did tell another fan that one new mystery is airing soon on April 10: “Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate.”

Elliott Posted a Comment from a Fan Hoping for a New Mystery Installment

On his Instagram Story, after the announcement was made about his new deal, Elliott posted a screenshot of a fan’s comment hoping for a new installment of the mystery series.

So it appears that Chabert and Elliott are on board for a new movie. And their new exclusive contracts would allow the time for that to happen. But as of the time of this article’s publication, Hallmark has not revealed any plans to continue the series.

