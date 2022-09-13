Hallmark Stars Mourn Death of Queen Elizabeth II: ‘What a Legacy’

Several Hallmark stars have been sharing their condolences and mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II. She died on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at the age of 96. A state funeral is being held for her on September 19.

Andrew Cooper Wrote: ‘God Bless the Queen’

In a touching post, Andrew Cooper wrote on Instagram: “🤍 God Bless The Queen🤍 Deepest condolences to the Royal family. Forever in our hearts, thank you for everything.RIP Your Majesty 🕊 🇬🇧 My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family.”

Cooper starred in “Christmas at the Palace” for Hallmark opposite Merritt Patterson, where he played royalty from the fictional country San Senova.

He also starred in “Royal Hearts” on Hallmark.

Will Kemp Said She Had an ‘Incredible Life of Service’

In an Instagram post, Will Kemp wrote: “A very sad day. What an incredible life of service. #RIP #HMQueenElizabeth 🇬🇧👸🏻🙏🏼”

Kemp starred opposite Lacey Chabert in the highly acclaimed movie, “The Christmas Waltz.” He’s starring in other Christmas-themed movies, including “Jolly Good Christmas” and previously starred in “The Princess Switch” movies on Netflix. Kemp also starred in Hallmark’s “Love, Romance, & Chocolate” and in “Royal Matchmaker.”

Kemp’s other credits include “Reign” (Henry Stuart), “Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce,” “Spinning Out” (Mitch Saunders), “The Prisoner,” and more.

Trevor Donovan Also Posted in Tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Trevor Donovan wrote, “RIP Queen Elizabeth II 🙏 🇬🇧👸 #ripqueenelizabeth” and shared a video montage of photos of her through the years.

Donovan currently has a contract with Great American Family, and has also starred in numerous Hallmark movies. Donovan is currently starring in the new season of “Dancing with the Stars.”

Donovan’s many movies for Hallmark include “Nantucket Noel,” “SnowComing,” “Marry Me at Christmas,” “Love Fall & Order,” “Nostalgic Christmas,” “USS Christmas,” “Love on a Limb,” “Two for the Win,” and more. He’s had a contract with GAC Family most recently, and starred in the network’s movie “Jingle Bell Princess” in 2021.

Donovan’s other credits include the “Reagan” movie which is in post-production, “Wolf Hound,” “Aloha with Love,” “The Engagement Plot,” “The Baxters,” “Melissa & Joey,” and of course his iconic role as Teddy Montgomery on “90210.” He was recently working on a new movie about a TikTok star, and he went viral on social media when it was announced that Ryan Gosling was chosen to play Ken in the new “Barbie” movie. Donovan had once been a lead contender for the role in an earlier iteration of the movie, and many fans wished he was still going to portray Ken.

Meghan Markle Is Attending the Queen’s Funeral

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is also a Hallmark star. She paused her podcast, “Archetypes,” to honor the royal mourning period, The Verge reported. The podcast debuted in the number one spot on Spotify just a few weeks ago and was at number two when she paused it.

She and Prince Harry will be attending the funeral and remaining in the UK through the mourning period, Marie Claire reported. They were already in the UK when Queen Elizabeth passed away. They had traveled there without their children, Archie and Lilibet, to attend charities in the region. Marie Claire reported that they are currently debating about flying their children out to be with them since they will be gone for so long.

Markle starred in Hallmark’s “Dater’s Handbook” in 2016 opposite Kristoffer Polaha. She also starred in “When Sparks Fly” in 2014, opposite Christopher Jacot.

Danica McKellar Wrote About the Queen’s Legacy

Danica McKellar, a former Hallmark star who currently has a contract with Great American Family, wrote on Instagram: “After reigning for 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, has left us. 💔 She was 96. The Queen was born Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor, in Mayfair, London in 1926, and took the throne in 1952. How much change she witnessed as queen! And what a legacy. #RIP 🙏”

Danica McKellar left Hallmark when she signed an exclusive two-year deal with GAC Family. The deal covers rom-coms and holiday movies, so McKellar could still star in mystery movies on Hallmark if the network wanted to make any.

In fact, McKellar shared on social media that Hallmark decided to stop making the MatchMaker Mystery series, but “I’d love to make more mysteries – alot of us would. 🤗.”

McKellar’s last “Matchmaker Mysteries” movie was “The Art of the Kill,” which premiered in April 2021. The series stars McKellar, Victor Webster, Bruce Boxleitner, and more.

In an exclusive interview with Heavy, McKellar said that working with GAC Family gave her a more collaborative experience than she ever had with a movie before.

