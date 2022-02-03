Hallmark’s Kitten Bowl Is Canceled This Year

Hallmark viewers have always looked forward to watching the Kitten Bowl on Super Bowl Sunday. But this year, Hallmark is not hosting a Kitten Bowl 2022, a Crown Media representative confirmed with Heavy. However, the representative also noted that although the Kitten Bowl is canceled, Hallmark is still supporting the North Shore Animal League, which partnered with Hallmark every year for the event.

Hallmark Is Not Developing ‘Original Animal-Centric’ Programming Right Now

A representative from Crown Media confirmed with Heavy that Hallmark will not be hosting a Kitten Bowl this year.

The representative said, “While we are not currently developing original animal-centric programming, Hallmark Channel is pleased to support partners like North Shore Animal League America as part of our commitment to social responsibility initiatives.”

Last year was the eighth annual Kitten Bowl. This year would have been Kitten Bowl VIX.

Hallmark did not elaborate on why the network is not currently focusing on original programming focused on animals.

Typically by the time the Kitten Bowl airs every year, the cat-letes featured on TV have already been adopted. The “catletes” who competed in the 2021 Kitten Bowl were from North Shore Animal League and Last Hope Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation, Niagara Frontier Publications reported.

Hallmark Donated to the North Shore Animal League in Honor of Betty White

The Kitten Bowl was a special event hosted with shelter partner North Shore Animal League of America. Other shelters often held Kitten Bowl parties in honor of the event, and other shelter partners and their cats were featured on TV during the event. Last year, one of the cats featured during the Kitten Bowl was a special needs cat named Princess Cecily from The Cattery in Corpus Christi, Texas.

In January, Hallmark donated to the North Shore Animal League in honor of what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday. The donation was part of a special event that Hallmark hosted to honor White and the #BettyWhiteChallenge, Southern Living reported.

North Shore has a link here where you can find cats (or dogs) waiting to find a home. Just enter your ZIP code at the top of the page and your preferred pet type. The webpage also has some featured pets that you can go directly to learn more about.

‘Good Witch’ & Several Mystery Series Have Also Recently Been Canceled

The Kitten Bowl is one of a number of Hallmark productions that have been canceled or indefinitely postponed in the past year. Hallmark’s podcast, “Bubbly Sesh,” was canceled in mid-May 2021.

The Hallmark series “Good Witch” was also canceled, with the seventh and final season ending in July 2021.

Hallmark has also canceled a few mystery series, including MatchMaker Mysteries. Danica McKellar revealed in a tweet that “they (Hallmark) decided to stop making them (MatchMaker Mysteries) last summer, along with many others! 🤷‍♀️ Let them know how you feel; I’d love to make more mysteries – alot of us would. 🤗.”

On December 1, Kellie Martin shared on Twitter that “Hailey Dean Mysteries” had been canceled and would not be returning for another installment.

Alexa and Carlos PenaVega’s series, “Picture Perfect Mysteries,” is also canceled, Alexa shared on social media.

However, not everything has been canceled. “When Calls the Heart” is returning in March for season 9, and a new installment of “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries” will be airing later in February.

