Can You Adopt Any of the Kitten ‘Catletes’ in Kitten Bowl 2021?

When you’re watching the 2021 Kitten Bowl on The Hallmark Channel, you’ll no doubt be wondering if you can adopt any of the kitten players that you’re seeing on TV. Although the kitten contestants are already adopted by the time the Kitten Bowl airs, there are many other adoption opportunities you can still participate in during the Kitten Bowl.

All the Kitten Bowl ‘Catletes’ Have Been Adopted

#KITTENBOWL IS TOMORROW & we’re just shy of reaching our supporter goal. Your gift TODAY will get us across the 200 supporter goal line. Join our pool before kickoff! https://t.co/eMBbk4CwZC #TeamAnimalLeague pic.twitter.com/lXUcCHE9OK — AnimalLeague (@AnimalLeague) February 6, 2021

A representative of Hallmark confirmed with Heavy that all the kittens featured in today’s Kitten Bowl have already found their forever homes. However, there are still many adoption opportunities that you can participate in, thanks to the Kitten Bowl.

Typically by the time the Kitten Bowl airs every year, the cat-letes featured have already been adopted. The “catletes” featured in today’s Kitten Bowl are from North Shore Animal League and Last Hope Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation, Niagara Frontier Publications reported.

The Kitten Bowl Sponsors Many Adoption Opportunities

The Kitten Bowl is a special event with the shelter partner North Shore Animal League of America. So even though the “catletes” themselves can’t be adopted, you can still find the purrfect kitten thanks to Hallmark’s partnership with North Shore Animal League of America.

North Shore has a link here where you can find numerous sweet cats just waiting to find a home where they can be happy and thrive. Just enter your ZIP code at the top of the page and your preferred pet type. The webpage also has some featured pets that you can go directly to learn more about.

North Shore notes: “Our partner shelters across the country will be hosting Kitten Bowl Parties to help you add a furry friend to your home team — all while practicing social distancing protocols. Now more than ever, we could all use a timeout for some fur-ocious football action.”

If you want to find a Kitten Bowl party near you, just visit North Shore’s webpage here and scroll down until you see the “Join the Party” section. Enter your ZIP code to find a Kitten Bowl party in your region.

For example, Citizens for Animal Protection hosted adoption parties in honor of the Kitten Bowl and the Puppy Bowl. For Saturday, February 6, visitors could adopt any cat or kitten for no adoption fee. Then on September 7, fees are waived for all pet adoptions thanks to a sponsorship by West Houston Subaru.

The Houston Humane Society, meanwhile, hosted an annual Kitten Bowl Tailgate Party on Saturday, the day before the Kitten Bowl.

SAVE THE DATE — We'll kicking off Su-purr Bowl weekend with some LIVE play-by-play kitten action on Saturday, February 6th at 11am🐾 Our annual Kitten Bowl Tailgate Party is in partnership with North Shore Animal League America's Hallmark Channel's Kitten Bowl VIII game🏈 pic.twitter.com/fRIlWXgB8B — Houston Humane (@HoustonHumane) January 29, 2021

You can also follow North Shore Animal League’s Twitter here, as they share adoptable cats and dogs who need forever homes.

Orangesicle (LA0118) is actively seeking a lap to spend the bulk of her days in. She would make a remarkable first pet for your family, as long as you don’t fight over which lap will be her favorite! #BiancasFurryFriends #GetYourRescueOn #KittenBowl pic.twitter.com/cZ5MMHCrhG — AnimalLeague (@AnimalLeague) February 5, 2021

One of the cats who will be featured during the Kitten Bowl is a special needs cat named Princess Cecily. She lives at The Cattery shelter, a cage-free cat shelter in Corpus Christi, Texas. If you live near that region and are interested in adopting, you can see all of The Cattery’s adoptable cats right here.

Hallmark is providing cash grants to the shelters that have the most adoptions during local Kitten Bowl adoption events, People reported.

