Heavy on Hallmark Weekend Planner: Starting May 9, 2024

HALLMARK SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTS:

Hallmark Channel Movie Premiere:

Hallmark Channel’s “A Whitewater Romance” starring Cindy Busby and Ben Hollingsworth premieres on Saturday, May 11 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

Hallmark’s brief synopsis of the movie says, “While attending an exclusive business retreat in the Rocky Mountains, Maya (Busby) is forced to pair up with her competitor, Matt (Hollingsworth), sparking an unlikely connection.” Busby and Hollingsworth both shared their behind-the-scenes photos and videos in their Instagram Stories this week, clearly excited for the movie to debut.

When Calls The Heart, New Episode:

An all-new episode of “When Calls The Heart” premieres on Sunday, May 12 at 9 p.m. Eastern time.

In the sixth episode of season 11, called “Believe,” Hallmark Channel says “Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) confronts an imposing figure from her past with Nathan’s (Kevin McGarry) support. Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) helps Lee (Kavan Smith) navigate a new leadership role. Lucas (Chris McNally) struggles to find bidders for his resort project.”

Hit Movie Debut on Hallmark Mystery:

If you missed last fall’s Hallmark Channel premiere of “3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost,” which turned out to be one of the network’s biggest hits of the year, the movie — starring WCTH’s Chris McNally and his real-life love, Julie Gonzolo, will make its debut on Hallmark Mystery on Friday, May 11 at 9 p.m. Eastern time.

Mother’s Day Marathon:

Play

On Sunday, May 12, Hallmark Channel will air an all-day “Mother’s Day Mom-Com-a-Thon” featuring mom-centric, family-themed rom-coms. The published line-up is as follows:

CHECK OUT WHERE YOUR FAVORITE STARS ARE

This section of our Heavy on Hallmark Planner gives you the scoop on what your favorite stars are up to in the coming days, including special events, online chats, and appearances on stage and screen beyond Hallmark. Here’s what’s happening…

Facebook Live With ‘WCTH’ Guys

Four of the Hallmark hunks from “When Calls The Heart” will come together for a Facebook Live conversation today, May 9, at 1 p.m. Eastern time. “Entertainment Tonight” reporter Deidre Behar will moderate the chat featuring Chris McNally, Viv Leacock, Jack Wagner, and Kavan Smith. To access the chat live, go to the Hallmark Channel Facebook page.

‘The Way Home’ Panel Discussion

Hallmark Channel has posted a portion of the panel discussion held last night, on May 8, in Los Angeles, featuring “The Way Home” stars Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams and Sadie Laflamme-Snow.

Hallmark Stars & Their Moms

In honor of Mother’s Day, Hallmark is sharing childhood pics and quotes from stars celebrating their moms this week. Featured stars (and their moms, of course) include Tyler Hynes, Cindy Busby and Benjamin Ayres.

PLAN AHEAD! HERE’S WHAT’S COMING SOON

Save the date! Your favorite Hallmark stars are continuously working on upcoming projects, performances, and appearances. Here’s a round-up of what we know is coming soon…

Christmas Con 2024

Tickets to the fifth annual convention for holiday movie fans — scheduled for December 13-15 in New Jersey — are selling like hotcakes. After announcing last week the initial wave of talent planning to attend, including Lacey Chabert as the official headliner, all VIP and weekend passes are sold out, and Saturday-only tickets are 50 percent sold. Click here for more details.

Kristoffer Polaha Keynote

Aspiring actors may want to check out Focus: The Conference for Actors in Nashville this July. Longtime Hallmark star Kristoffer Polaha has been named the keynote speaker of the two-day event!

A Peek at June Movie Premieres

Check out our round-up of premieres set to air on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery in June 2024, including new movies with Andrew Walker, Chris McNally and Bethany Joy Lenz!