Erin Napier Shares New Update on the Renovation of Their Country House

Erin and Ben Napier have completed the renovation of their country getaway, Erin revealed on Instagram. The HGTV star shared an update with her followers after taking a break from social media for Lent.

As she captioned a slideshow of photos, “country life in the last 40 days (we finished the country house! we didn’t use social media for lent! our friend laura posted everything for us! it’s been busy! we are tired! and thankful!)”

Their vacation house will be featured on season 6 of “Home Town,” which is currently on a break for the premiere of its spinoff, “Home Town Kickstart.”

“We call it a vacation house because we never leave Laurel, and so it’s our, this is our vacation house,” Ben previously told Heavy.

Erin has provided glimpses of the renovation on her social media, including mock-ups of new pantries, a cousin cubby for sleepovers and a bathroom. As she told People in December 2021, “It’s a very old house that was added onto in the ’80s.”

They also explained to the publication that they have no plans to move out of their current “dream house,” where they live with their daughters Helen and Mae.

The Napiers Will Unveil Their Makeover to Their Moms

Ben and Erin Napier rose to fame renovating houses in their community of Laurel, Mississippi on “Home Town.” While they usually reveal the makeovers to the homeowners, this time they are surprising their mothers.

“The producers don’t know this, but our moms saw it a few weeks ago and they were like ‘There’s no way. There’s no way you’re going to finish this on time,’” Ben previously told Heavy.

Viewers will also get to watch the couple’s friends – Josh Nowell and Jim and Mallorie Rasberry – see the completed home as they help move in furniture.

“They haven’t seen it since we started it,” the woodworker added at the time. “We brought them in and gave them a tour when we bought the house and they’re going to come … bring in furniture. We’re going to put them to work and they’re gonna help us move furniture and stuff. And so they’ll get to see it then.”

The ‘Home Town’ Franchise Is Expanding

Their “Home Town” franchise, which also includes “Home Town Takeover” and “Home Town: Ben’s Workshop,” is expanding with its latest spinoff, “Home Town Kickstart.” The new series is set to premiere on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

The Napiers will serve as advisors for other network stars as they help kickstart revitalization in six new small towns. In the first episode, “Help! I Wrecked My House” star Jasmine Roth and “Rock the Block” host Ty Pennington will travel to Buffalo, Wyoming.

“In each episode, HGTV experts will take the lead on three projects for each town: refresh the home of a local hero, revamp a small business and reinvigorate a public space to enhance residents’ quality of life and engender community pride,” HGTV announced.

The other featured communities are Cornwall, New York; Winslow, Arizona; LaGrange, Kentucky; Thomaston, Georgia and Minden, Louisiana.

READ NEXT: Christina Haack’s Husband Claps Back at Critics