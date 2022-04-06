Why Erin Napier Is Taking a Social Media Break

Erin Napier is quitting social media, at least temporarily. The HGTV star revealed through Twitter that she is giving it up for Lent.

For any necessary posts, the “Home Town” host as enlisted a friend’s help. As she tweeted on March 27, 2022, “We gave up social media for lent and a friend posts things for us as needed, but just letting y’all know we are alive! #HGTVHomeTown.”

Lent is “the 40 weekdays from Ash Wednesday to Easter observed by the Roman Catholic, Eastern, and some Protestant churches as a period of penitence and fasting,” as defined by Merriam Webster. It is common for observers to give up something of pleasure or a vice.

Napier rose to fame renovating homes in her town of Laurel, Mississippi alongside her husband Ben on their hit series, “Home Town.” They share two daughters – Helen, 4, and Mae, 9 months.

Napier Has Clapped Back at Rude Commenters

Napier has experienced her share of woes on social media. In February 2022, the 36-year-old called out rude commenters on her Instagram Story.

The first in a series of slides read, “let’s talk about something. there has been some extra rudeness happening in the comments for the last week or so.”

“If you feel like you are the kind of person who could leave your unsolicited rude opinion laying around on social media, go ahead and unfollow me so i don’t have to do it for you,” she continued. “we aren’t a good fit, you see. it’s you, not me.”

Leading up to her message, Napier had been responding directly to negative criticism on multiple Instagram posts. She also turned off the comments on a photo of Helen in a canoe.

The Napiers Are Expanding Their ‘Home Town’ Franchise

The Napiers are continuing their mission to revitalize small towns with the latest spinoff in their “Home Town” franchise, “Home Town Kickstart.”

After the success of “Home Town Takeover,” HGTV has set its sights on six new communities: Buffalo, Wyoming; Cornwall, New York; Winslow, Arizona; LaGrange, Kentucky; Thomaston, Georgia and Minden, Louisiana.

Each town will see the renovation of a local hero’s home, a local business and a community space.

Serving in an advisory capacity, the couple is enlisting the help of other HGTV experts.

“We see the positive impact of this small town renaissance every day in Laurel,” Napier told HGTV. “Ben and I can’t wait to share all we’ve learned with our fellow HGTV experts so they can help these communities achieve their goals.”

They include Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis of “Unsellable Houses”; Joe Mazza of “Home Inspector Joe”; Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt of “100 Day Dream Home”; Page Turner of “Fix My Flip”; Carmine Sabatella and Mike Pyle of “Inside Out”; Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent of “The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project”; Ty Pennington of “Rock the Block”; Jasmine Roth of “Help! I Wrecked My House” and Alison Victoria of “Windy City Rehab.”

“Home Town Kickstart” will premiere on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

