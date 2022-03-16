First Look at the ‘Flip or Flop’ Series Finale

There is but one episode left before “Flip or Flop” concludes its 10-season run on HGTV. The series, hosted by exes Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack, will air its finale on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

In an episode titled “Spanish Lessons,” the former couple will “take on a huge project with an elaborate Spanish design that has proven to be difficult and costly in previous flips. They hope their past experiences will be enough to get everything just right and master this complicated style,” according to its description.





In a sneak peek of the finale, Haack and El Moussa tour a home noting its “huge rooms,” “good floorplan” and even a castle-themed “peekaboo.” However, the backyard features a pool with at least an estimated $13,000 in needed repairs.

“I hate dealing with flips that have pools because they can cost a fortune,” El Moussa said in the sneak peek. Though the 40-year-old conceded that it “increases the value of the home.”

Haack on the other hand was excited about all the “fun design” possibilities. “We could do that really cool glass tile. Or, because it’s Spanish, maybe like a cool clay tile. What about a waterslide?” she said in the clip. The 38-year-old then added, “Oh, I know, a waterfall.”

“Flip or Flop” premiered in 2013 when Haack and El Moussa were still married. The duo continued to work alongside each other despite splitting in 2016.

Though, it has not always been smooth sailing for the pair. They made headlines for an on-set argument in July 2021.

While they have both moved on, they are still tied together through their daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6. Haack, who is engaged to Josh Hall, also shares son Hudson, 2, with her second husband Ant Anstead. El Moussa wed “Selling Sunset” star Heather Rae Young in October 2021.

Haack & El Moussa Announced the End of ‘Flip or Flop’ on Instagram

Haack and El Moussa took to Instagram on March 10, 2022, to share the “bittersweet” news “Flip or Flop” is ending.

“I’m filled with gratitude to have done 10 seasons of a hit show. I remember filming the pilot and thinking, ‘wouldn’t this be crazy if is this actually made it to network tv?’ And here we are, a decade later,” Haack wrote. She went on to thank the fans and crew, adding, “It’s been a wild ride to say the least.”

El Moussa wrote on his Instagram, “You guys have been with us through it all—you watched me beat cancer, you’ve watched the babies grow up into the most amazing little humans, and everything in between but I’m not going anywhere and I can promise that you are going to love what comes next!”

Haack & El Moussa Will Continue Working With HGTV

On March 3, 2022, HGTV announced it signed multi-year deals with both Haack and El Moussa who each have solo series.

“Tarek and Christina are an important part of the HGTV programming strategy with their magnetic personalities and the real estate savvy that it takes to make consistently profitable renovation and design decisions,” the President of HGTV, Jane Latman, said in a press release. “We’re excited for the future and now their millions of fans can look forward to more great star-powered content.”

Haack’s series “Christina on the Coast” is slated for a late 2022 release, while El Moussa’s “Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa” is expected to return in early 2023.

