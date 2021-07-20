Tarek El Moussa Loses It on Ex-Wife Christina Haack

The set of HGTV’s “Flip or Flop” was tense on July 14, with TMZ reporting Tarek El Moussa went on a “verbal tirade” against his ex-wife and co-star Christina Haack.

According to “sources close to the show,” the argument was sparked by the way Haack indicated she and the crew were ready to film. Though the article also reveals El Moussa is angry over the “Christina on the Coast” star’s recent admission that she smoked toad venom.

TMZ claims he is worried for the safety of their children – daughter Taylor and son Brayden.

When “Flip or Flop” debuted in 2013, El Moussa and Haack were still married. Since their separation in 2016 and finalized divorce in 2018, the pair have continued to work together while moving on romantically.

Among the claims by TMZ’s “production sources,” El Moussa compared his former wife to his fiancee, “Selling Sunset” star Heather Rae Young. He claimed Young is “hotter and richer.”

Per the publication’s insiders, the “Flipping 101” star told Haack that he enjoyed watching her fail, while slinging insults that he “made” her and she is a “washed-up loser.”

“Look at me, look at me. It’s called winning,” the 39-year-old told Haack, reports TMZ. He added, “The world knows you’re crazy,” according to the publication.”

Haack also shares son Hudson with second husband Ant Anstead. In her Instagram post about the toad venom, she recently confirmed her romance with Joshua Hall.

El Moussa and Young Reacted to Haack’s New Romance

In a July 8 post on Instagram, El Moussa confirmed her romance with rumored boyfriend Hall, revealing the pair met this past spring.

She wrote in part, “I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight … I had taken time off social, hired a spiritual coach and smoked a Bufo toad (which basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins).” Haack added that their “synchronicities” hit “so hard and fast.”

El Moussa was asked about the new man in his ex-wife’s life while at the JBL True Summer Campaign. He told People, “We don’t know their situation. We’re kind of just finding out too and just learning.”

Though it turns out Young has her own connection to Hall. Young revealed to the outlet that he is the brother of her friend, Jessica Young. As she said, “It is true. My girlfriend Jessica, we’ve been friends for like over 10 years and it’s just a fluke. You know, it was nothing that was planned. It just happened.”

Ant Anstead Is Dating Renee Zellweger

News of Haack’s romance comes shortly after TMZ reported Anstead moved on with Academy Award-winning actress Renee Zellweger. The pair met on the set of his new show, “Celebrity IOU Joyride.”

Multiple news outlets have since shared photos of the burgeoning couple at the home of the “Wheeler Dealers” star or riding a bike.

Anstead and Zellweger have yet to confirm their romance, though he did write on Instagram of his new Laguna Beach home, “No matter how bonkers the world gets….. the Temple sanctuary switches off and washes off the crazy…”

