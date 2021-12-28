‘Jersey Shore’ Couples That Are Still Together at the End of 2021

The “Jersey Shore” cast has gone through many life changes since the show premiered in 2009. The lovable group of characters was introduced to the public as wild, 20 something party animals, but recently many cast members have traded in nights out at the bar for long nights changing diapers.

Here’s what you need to know about the cast’s current romantic relationships:

Mike ‘The Situation’ & Lauren Sorrentino

Mike Sorrentino has come a long way since his reality TV debut in 2009. On “Jersey Shore” Mike was the quintessential party boy, spending most of his time at nightclubs like Club Dream in Miami and The Bamboo Bar in New Jersey, but Mike’s life has changed dramatically in recent years.

In November 2018, he married his college sweetheart Lauren Pesce, according to Us Weekly. The couple met back in 2004 while they were both students at Brookdale community college. They spoke to Us Weekly in May 2021 about the early stages of their romance.

Mike reminisced on the couple’s first date telling the publication it involved Italian food and movies. “We definitely went to Italian first, pasta and pizza, and then back to DVD and [chill],” he said.

The couple broke up before “Jersey Shore” started filming but rekindled their romance in 2013 after the show ended, Us Weekly reported. In a video posted to the couple’s YouTube channel, Mike and Lauren said taking time apart made their relationship stronger.

“Take a break if you need to take a break because if you really love that person it might work out down the road,” Lauren said in the video. “Don’t force it because if you force it like some explosions could happen and then you’re just scarred for life. So we took healthy breaks.”

The couple has proved to be resilient in the face of conflict. Lauren stuck by Mike after he pleaded guilty for tax evasion in January 2018, Us Weekly reported. Since then, the couple welcomed a baby boy, Romeo Reign Sorrentino, in May 2021. Lauren announced the news via Instagram, sharing photos of her, Mike, and baby Romeo in the hospital.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi & Jionni LaValle

Snooki became a household name in 2009 when viewers fell in love with the pint-sized girl with her signature hair bump and fiery personality. Snooki met her now-husband Jionni LaValle in the Summer of 2010 at the New Jersey nightclub Karma, according to Insider. The couple officially started dating in the fall of 2010, but a heated argument in 2011 led to an emotional break-up that was captured on season 4 of “Jersey Shore,” Insider reported.

They reconciled in 2012, a few months after the September 2011 break up. In an interview with Us Weekly in February 2012, Snooki let fans know that Jionni and her were back together, telling the publication, “It’s meant to be!”

In the spring of 2012, Snooki revealed to Us Weekly that she and Jionni were engaged. The couple welcomed their first baby, Lorenzo, in August 2012. Two years later, the “Jersey Shore” star gave birth to her daughter Giovanna in September 2014. Snooki took to Twitter to share the news. In a tweet, she wrote, “So happy to let you know we had our beautiful daughter this morning Giovanna Marie LaValle. 6.7 lbs, full head of black hair & perfect.”

According to People Magazine, Snooki and Jionni tied the knot in November 2014 and have since welcomed their third baby Angelo in May 2019. The couple is still going strong despite divorce rumors.

Pauly D & Nikki Hall

Pauly D met girlfriend Nikki Hall on season 1 of the MTV reality dating show “Double Shot at Love.” Nikki was one of the women vying for the heart of “Jersey Shore” DJ. According to Hollywood Life, the two formed a strong connection on the show, but Pauly D abruptly ended the relationship in the season 1 finale, leaving Nikki devastated. Nikki returned for season 2, and this time Pauly couldn’t deny their natural chemistry.

The couple is still together and even teamed up to help “Jersey Shore” star Vinny Guadagnino find love on season 3 of “Double Shot at Love.” Pauly D spoke to People Magazine in October 2021 about his relationship with Nikki, telling the publication, “the pandemic gave us a chance to focus on our relationship. And we were able to actually film too. It’s cool to bring her along because she’s friends with my ‘Jersey Shore’ family as well now, and their family. So it’s been great. It’s been a good time, and we’re just taking it day by day. We’re happy.”

Deena Cortese & Christopher Buckner

Deena Cortese met husband Christopher Buckner in 2011. InTouch Weekly reported that the couple got engaged after five years of dating and officially tied the knot in October 2017 in New Jersey.

“Jersey Shore” fans love Deena’s sweet relationship with Chris. The couple shares two sons together, CJ, 2, and Cameron, seven months old. Deena shared a series of adorable family photos on her Instagram to celebrate Thanksgiving with the caption, “Thankful.” She included the hashtag “family.”

Vinny Guadagnino & ?

Vinny Guadagnino is one of the last remaining bachelors of the “Jersey Shore” franchise. The Staten Island native has had a few relationships, but he hasn’t found “the one” yet.

He recently appeared on the MTV reality show “Double Shot at Love,” where 20 eligible women tried to win the heart of the 34-year-old bachelor. Vinny left the show in a relationship with Akielia, the 28-year-old travel nurse, but the relationship didn’t last long.

Vinny took to Instagram after the finale aired on December 10 to update fans on his relationship status.

“The finale you watched last night was filmed seven months ago,” Vinny said in an Instagram statement according to Showbiz CheatSheet. “Ak and I have kept in touch. We are not in a relationship, but I now consider her a friend because she’s cool AF.”

Vinny is currently single, but who knows, maybe a new love interest will emerge on season 5 of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.”

Jenni “Jwoww” Farley & Zach Clayton Carpinello

After her split from husband Roger Mathews, Jenni started dating wrestler Zach Clayton Carpinello in early 2019, according to Us Weekly. The couple split in October 2019 after Jenni saw Zach flirt with her co-star Angelina Pivarnick in an episode of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,” according to Us Weekly.

Jenni took to Instagram to share the break-up news. She wrote, “After seeing tonight’s episode, I’m pretty hurt. I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me.” The split didn’t last long, and the couple was back together by the end of the month, Us Weekly reported.

The couple is still going strong and even got engaged in February 2021. Jenni took to Instagram to share the exciting news. She shared a picture of them kissing and holding champagne with the caption, “On 2.27 I said yes on the top of the Empire State Building.”

Angelina Pivarnick & Chris Larangeira

Angelina married Chris Larangeira in 2019. The couple has been through ups and downs throughout the last few years, which has been well documented on the MTV show “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.”

Angelina opened up to Us Weekly in June 2021 about how Covid 19 impacted her relationship with Chris.

“It was a lot with this pandemic,” she told the publication. “Unlike Pauly D and Nikki Hall, it didn’t really help our relationship out too much. It kind of did the opposite.

The pair have faced numerous break-up rumors throughout the years, but neither Angelina nor Chris have confirmed the rumors.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Saffire Matos

The “Jersey Shore” alum started dating Saffire Matos, a New York-based eyelash technician, in the fall of 2021, InTouch Weekly reported. Ronnie made the romance Instagram official in October sharing photos of their Puerto Rico vacation.

The New York native popped the question in June 2021 with a romantic display on a Santa Monica beach. He shared a photo of the proposal on Instagram with the caption, “I love you. Thank you for sticking by my side through thick and thin! Til (sic) death do us part.”

Season 5 of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” will premiere in January 2022.