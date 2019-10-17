Deena Nicole Cortese’s Husband Christopher on ‘Jersey Shore’

Deena Nicole Cortese is one of the stars of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Her relationship with her husband Christopher Buckley comes to the forefront during tonight’s episode, as their son is being baptized, and causing drama amidst the rest of the cast. Read on to learn more about Deena and her husband.

Deena and Christopher met in 2011 after the former had finished filming the fourth season of Jersey Shore. Christopher worked for Professional Sports Publications, which puts out souvenir magazines. They bumped into each other at a bar, and connected again a couple nights later. “Deena had plans to go out with her friends which included Chris’ friends also. She decided to put on Facebook that she would be there in hopes that Chris would come out that night and they could get to know each other,” their wedding site reads.

Deena & Christopher Met In 2011 & Married 6 Years Later

“Later that night Deena and all the girls and guys met at Metro in Freehold and in walks Chris,” the site added. “Deena was so excited she immediately went up to him and introduced herself. The next Five years for them were amazing. Both of their families loved each other. They were there for each other through the good and bad and could not wait to see what else the future had in store for them.”

Christopher proposed to Deena in November 2016, and they were married on October 28, 2017. The wedding took place at Laurita Winery in New Jersey, and was attended by Deena’s Jersey Shore cast members. “We’ve all known Deena with Chris forever. They’re perfect for each other,” Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola told OK! Magazine. “They both complement each other very well. Deena’s more outgoing, and Chris is a little more reserved.”

They Welcomed Their First Child C.J. Buckner In January 2019

“We’re so happy for her because especially this guy, they’re meant for each,” Vinny Guadagnino added. “They’re like the perfect height and everything.”Deena and Christopher welcomed their first child, Christopher John “CJ” Buckner, on January 5, 2019. Deena talked to TV Insider about her son and whether she and Christopher plan on having more children.

“I definitely want to have more kids. Me and my husband just bought a bigger house so we can eventually grow the family,” she explained. “Right now, I want to focus on C.J. So, we were thinking maybe when he is around two or one-and-a-half we’ll start trying again. I just love being a mom. I feel like I was born to be a mom. He is my everything. Honestly, I don’t remember my life before him. He is literally my everything. I just love him so much.”