Snooki Teases Return to TV

Snooki returned to TV for a star-studded Paramount+ Super Bowl commercial, and that won’t be the last fans will see of the former Jersey Shore star on the small screen.

While she quit her most recent MTV reality show, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has some new projects in the works.

Snooki previously told People that she planned to return to television—just not on Jersey Shore.

“I’m definitely not done with TV,” the mom of three said in 2020. “I want to do something that’s fun and entertaining. I’m actually in talks about doing other shows right now, maybe hosting some things.”

More recently, she even recently took to Twitter to confirm her TV return.

“Yasss mawma I should be back on your tv screens soon,” she told a fan.

So what is Snooki up to?

Snooki May Have Been Teasing Her HGTV Special ‘Beach Cabana Royale,’ or She Could Have Another Show in the Works

Snooki is already the host HGTV’s new design competition special, Beach Cabana Royale, The series features three professional designers as they make over beach cabanas while Snooki checks in on them.

The Jersey-based reality star has a bit of experience in the beachy design area. In addition to her love for the beach, in 2016 she and her husband Jionni Lavelle starred in the short-lived reality show Nicole & Jionni’s Shore Flip, according to IMDB.

As for other potential reality TV pitches, Snooki also recently opened two boutiques in the New Jersey area, so she could always follow in follow MTV alum Kristin Cavallari’s footsteps with a reality show about her business.

And Snooki’s busy life as a mom to three young kids could also provide plenty of material for a new TV show.

Some Fans Hope Snooki Will Get a New Sidekick if She Does Return to Reality TV

Snooki’s recent sleepover with her Jersey Shore bestie Jenni “JWoww” Farley left some fans nostalgic for their OG Snooki & JWoww spinoff. But others were opposed to the idea of the reality TV besties reuniting for another round.

According to Screenrant, in a recent Reddit thread, some viewers suggested that Snooki should team up with Deena Cortese for a spinoff. Some fans pointed to Snooki and Deena’s entertaining Instagram Lives that took place during the coronavirus quarantine last year, and felt they would be a better matchup than Snooki and JWoww for a future show.

As for the possibility of Snooki returning to the Jersey Shore franchise should Family Vacation get a fifth season, fans shouldn’t get too hopeful. Snooki told People she was “done” with Jersey Shore after quitting the series in 2019.

But some of her costars, including Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and DJ Pauly D, think Snooki could be convinced to return to the show because the cast talks to her every single day to keep herself in the know.

“She has, like, super FOMO [fear of missing out],” Pauly told Us Weekly. “She’s in the loop on everything. So, to me, it feels like she didn’t quit. She’s there! I just hope that she comes back, and I think she will. I don’t know. We’ll see. I think she will.”

