Snooki Gets New TV Show

Snooki is back where she belongs!

More than a year after she quit her role on her long-running reality show, the former Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star will be back at the beach — but it won’t be with her roommates.

The 33-year-old Snooki Shop owner is set to host HGTV’s new design competition special, Beach Cabana Royale, according to People.

The show will premiere on February 2 on the recently launched Discovery+ streaming service as part of HGTV’s new “Beach Escape” programming lineup. The beachy lineup was dreamed up to bring some “sunshine” to weary TV viewers in the middle of winter.

Here’s what you need to know about Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s new show:

Fans Never Thought They’d See Snooki Go From MTV to HGTV

The new, one-hour show is set on the South Shore of Long Island, in Atlantic Beach New York. Three designers — Karla Graves, Wendell Holland, and Delia Kenza — will face off to renovate beach cabanas.

For those who downplay the importance of the small space retreats, in a press release for the show, Snooki said they are a “huge way of life” at Atlantic Beach.

She explained that not only do they provide shade, but they are a gathering place for games and meals, and a place to shower off after a day in the sand.

Snooki will be on hand to check in on the designers and their progress, while the temporarily displaced cabana families will compete in challenges that could score their individual designers an advantage.

The makeovers will be judged by two familiar HGTV judges, Egypt Sherrod (Property Virgins) and Orlando Soria (Build Me up), and the winner will get a coveted “Golden Oar” trophy as well as a donation of 100,000 meals made in their name to the Turn up the Hunger foundation.

In the comments to an Instagram teaser for the show, some HGTV followers couldn’t believe their eyes when they saw a smiling Snooki posing on the beach in the ad.

“Is that Snooki? On HGTV?” one viewer wrote.

“Seriously? Snooki on HGTV?” another asked.

While some viewers didn’t “get” the casting move, others pointed out the Jersey Shore veteran is more than qualified for the job due to her years of past house flipping experience.

“For all the negative comments, her and her husband flip homes in their home state and have experience in this industry,” one fan wrote.

“She’s amazing!” another added. “Her and Jionni [Lavelle] did a great job on their first flip house.”

Snooki Previously Teased a Return to TV

Longtime fans were heartbroken when Snooki announced she was quitting Jersey Shore due to the headline-making Angelina Pivarnick wedding toast drama as well as some family-related reasons.

But Snooki told People that she planned to return to TV at some point, and she even hinted at her future HGTV hosting gig.

“I’m definitely not done with TV,” the mom of three said last spring. “I’m just done with [Jersey Shore]. I want to do something that’s fun and entertaining. I’m actually in talks about doing other shows right now, maybe hosting some things.”

Fans are still hoping Snooki will make her way back to Jersey Shore at some point. Her longtime friend and co-star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino recently revealed that she has hinted she will return to the MTV hit.

