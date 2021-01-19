UPDATE: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Marriage

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may be inching closer and closer towards a divorce. Kardashian and West made their relationship public in April of 2012. The two dated for over a year before Kardashian gave birth to their first child together, North West, 7, on June 15, 2013. Only a few months later in October, West spent over $3 million to propose to Kardashian, and the two got married in May 2014.

Earlier this year, sources told Page Six that, “divorce is imminent” for Kardashian and West. “They are keeping it low-key but they are done,” a source told Page Six. “Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks.”

Kardashian and West sparked divorce rumors throughout 2020. The two have been in marriage counseling, according to TMZ. Sources told the news outlet that Kardashian and West’s marriage has been in trouble, “for the last half of 2020.” Kardashian was waiting for the right time to file for divorce, given West’s mid-2020 bipolar disorder episodes, sourced told TMZ.

Since news broke of a possible separation, a source told People that the couple has “completely” stopped going to marriage counseling. A separate source echoed the sentiment that the couple was in marital therapy.

West Is Also ‘Talking to Divorce Lawyers’

Neither Kardashian nor West have publicly discussed their marriage or possible separation. Kardashian and West share four kids together: North West (7), Saint West (5,) Chicago West (2) and Psalm West (19-months).

The 40-year-old SKIMS founder may not be the only one looking into a divorce attorney. “He [West] is talking to divorce lawyers this week,” a source told People.

A source added, “They are just not on the same page when it comes to their future as a family. And Kim is okay with it…Kim knows what she wants to do with her life. She wants to keep living in L.A., create the best life for the kids and focus on her work passions.”

Kardashian & West Sparked Divorce Rumors Over the Summer

Kardashian initially dismissed divorce rumors in September 2020. Following West’s September Twitter rant – in which he worried fans over a murder warning, tweeted individual screenshots of his contract with Universal, and appeared to have been urinating on a Grammy Award, among others – divorce rumors circulated. Kardashian assured fans all was well by posting a series of Instagram ‘date night’ shots.

A source told People in September that Kardashian “feels powerless” as West tweeted a series of unsubstantiated accusations. Kardashian has reportedly been struggling with her husband’s latest series of tweets. “He’s off his meds,” the source claimed to People. “He promised he’d stay on them. The last time, part of his negotiation with Kim was that he’d get back on his medication and he would work very hard to control his impulses. He made a lot of promises. And now those promises are broken, less than a month later.”

“It’s the same thing over and over and over again,” the source told People. “He’s on very thin ice with her right now, and she’s truly trying to decide what to do to protect the kids, but also her own sanity. The whole thing is discouraging and difficult for her.”

A source close to West told Page Six that West does not want to live the Kardashian lifestyle. West, “Is completely over the entire family … He wants nothing to do with them,” adding he eventually found their reality show “unbearable.”

READ NEXT: Kardashian Friend Announces Cancer Diagnosis