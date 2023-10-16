Brielle Biermann Sounds Off on Her Mother Kim Zolciak’s Marital Issues

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are in the midst of their separation and divorce drama ever since Biermann filed for divorce a second time in four months on August 24. However, Zolciak’s daughter Brielle Biermann recently shared that she was still hopeful her parents could rekindle their relationship and call off their split.

She told the Daily Mail that she thought there was hope for Biermann, her adoptive father, and Zolciak, then added, “It’s [Kim] and Kroy to the end and that’s that.” As for Zolciak, who was with her daughter at the airport during the brief chat with the publication, she simply said, “I’m not discussing anything.”

Brielle Biermann’s support for her parents’ marriage came after speculation that she was siding with her mother following the first divorce filing in May. Us Weekly reported that the 26-year-old unfollowed Biermann, with a source sharing that, “Brielle was upset initially because her mom was upset, so she unfollowed Kroy.” After taking some time to take a step back and reevaluate things, Brielle loves her dad, too. Kroy has been there for her in every way and has shown her nothing but love since he came into her life.”

Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann’s Relationship Has Been Very Rocky in 2023 & Biermann Filed for Divorce Twice

Zolciak and Biermann’s messy divorce proceedings have been playing out in the public eye for the past several months. Both parties initially filed for divorce in May 2023, over 11 years after they first tied the knot. Their split quickly turned bitter with accusations flying back and forth, and several Bravo stars and Andy Cohen shared their surprise at the news.

However, in July, both Zolciak and Biermann canceled their divorce filings and said they were working on their marriage and wanted to stay together for their family. Zolciak and Biermann share four biological children, 11-year-old Kroy “KJ” Jr., 10-year-old Kash, and 9-year-old twins Kane and Kaia. Biermann is also the adoptive father of Zolciak’s two adult daughters, Brielle and Ariana Biermann.

The positive development didn’t last long, though, as Biermann filed for divorce a second time on August 24. In his filing, he stated that their minor children were in his care and that he was seeking “temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody.”

This time, Zolciak wasn’t on the same page as her estranged husband, as she posted on an Instagram Story that the two were “working on our marriage and have been living as husband and wife,” TODAY reported.

Brielle Biermann Addressed Her Mother Kim Zolciak’s Rumored Romance With Chet Hanks

TMZ reported that Zolciak was “acting flirty” with Chet Hanks during the filming of “The Surreal Life” in Colombia.

While she didn’t reveal whether the rumors of a romance were true or not to Daily Mail, the RHOA alum described Hanks as a “nice guy.” Brielle Biermann didn’t agree with her mother, though, and told the publication, “We don’t know him.”

