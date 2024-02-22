Camille Grammer Teases Cut RHOBH Scene With Kyle Richards

Camille Grammer shot several scenes for the 13th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” but not all of them made it to air.

In a post shared on her Instagram page on February 21, 2024, the former Bravo star shared that a one-on-one scene she filmed with Kyle Richards wasn’t shown on the show.

“I filmed more than was shown this season,” Grammer captioned a carousel of photos taken at Richards’ annual White Party. “I filmed a scene catching up with Kyle at her house. Just me and her and yes Mauricio was there. We talked about a lot of things but it never aired. Oh well. That’s show biz 😁😂,” Grammer added.

Grammer’s comment about Mauricio being there refers to Richards’ estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky. The longtime couple announced their separation in July 2023 at the tail end of filming, but they still live together.

Several fans reacted to Grammer’s comment about the unaired scene.

“Need to see that scene of you and Kyle!! Hopefully it’s on the secrets revealed,” one commenter wrote.

“I would have liked to see more screen time with you too,” another agreed.

“I wondered if you shot more than was aired!” another fan chimed in, adding that it “definitely was not RHOBH best season. “When you were on Camille, it was so much more entertaining and interesting! Loved seeing your beautiful homes and charity events,” the fan added.

“Thank you. I agree ☺️,” Grammer replied.

Camille Grammer Brought Her Husband & Daughter to the White Party

Richards did continue her White Party tradition, which goes back to Richards’ early seasons on RHOBH when Grammer was also a cast member. The party was first documented by Bravo’s cameras in the season 1 episode “How to Behave.” The bash usually takes place at Richards’ home but for season 13 the White Party was held at the 70,000-seat SoFi stadium in Inglewood, California.

In addition to Grammer and RHOBH cast members Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Annemarie Wiley, former co-star Denise Richards and was in attendance at Richards’ party. Other guests included Jeff Lewis and ”Real Housewives of Atlanta” veteran Cynthia Bailey, all dressed in white.

On her Instagram page, Grammer shared several of her photos as she posed with her husband, David C. Meyer, and her daughter, Mason Grammer, at the over-the-top party.

“I was happy to have my daughter and husband with me,” Grammer captioned the photos. “I showed Mason a screenshot of us walking into the party and she said ‘Omg! How fun. For half a second ywahhhh! Haha. It was a larger than life venue, I kind of miss the more intimate house parties. This party was impressive. We had fun!”

Camille Grammer Also Appeared in a Dinner Party Scene at Kyle’s House

In addition to the White Party episode, Grammer appeared in scenes shot for a dinner party held at Richards’ Encino, California, mansion earlier in the season.

Grammer arrived with Denise Richards for the “weed” themed dinner party that turned into an inquisition of Richards and her marital woes.

Following her return to the RHOBH franchise as a guest this season, Grammer teased the drama on Twitter, now known as X. “I was only a guest this season but I had a blast,” she shared. “I witnessed some intense drama and many laughs in one evening.”

