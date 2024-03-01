‘Summer House’ Star Is ‘Sure’ Her Ex Had Fling With Luann de Lesseps

“Summer House” star Danielle Olivera thinks her ex, Joe Bradley, hooked up with Luann de Lesseps earlier this year—while he was still dating her.

Rumors have been swirling that the 58-year-old “Real Housewives of New York City” veteran and the 28-year-old “Southern Hospitality” hunk hooked up following their flirty appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” on January 25, 2024.

On February 29, 204, Olivera also appeared in the Bravo Clubhouse to allege what she thinks went down that night.

Addressing the situation on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Olivera said she is “99 percent sure” Bradley hooked up with de Lesseps. “There’s so much that happened after [Joe & Luann’s WWHL appearance],” she said. “The lying. I mean Joe stayed at my apartment for two nights after the alleged sleepover. He lied to my face and said like ‘Absolutely not, I would never do such a thing.’”

As for why she’s so sure Bradley spent the night with de Lesseps, Olivera revealed, “Joe had shared his location with me. The night of the alleged sleepover I had been with some friends in West Village and I was just kind of like, you know, checking in and I saw him going to the Upper East Side. And I was just like I literally texted I was like. ‘It looks like you’re going to make a mistake.’ And he said, ‘Absolutely not, I’m just going to go meet up with my college buddies.”

Olivera added that Bradley told her he slept at his college buddy’s place, but came over to her apartment the next morning and spent two nights with her. She ultimately ended her relationship with him while on a trip to Los Angeles.

Olivera also described her relationship with the VPR bar manager as a “fun fling” and said had he not “love bombed” her so hard she would have been okay with his alleged hookup with de Lesseps. “She’s the Countess, she’s iconic,” Olivera said of the RHONY OG.

Joe Bradley Admitted He Crossed a Line That Night

Bradley began dating Olivera after meeting her at BravoCon in November 2023. At first, they gushed over one another, but two months later Bradley admitted things moved too fast. A day before he appeared on WWHL with de Lesseps, Bradley told Us Weekly he was “kind of pressing the brakes a little bit” on his romance with Olivera. Still, as de Lesseps flirted with him on “Watch What Happens Live,” Bradley said he liked older women and chose “this one,” meaning Olivera, 35.

Olivera was in the audience for Bradley’s WWHL taping. A source later told Us Weekly that Bradley and de Lesseps were “all over each other” at The Dream Hotel following their joint appearance on the Bravo late-night show.

During the “Southern Hospitality” reunion, Bradley admitted he went out for a drink with de Lesseps but insisted nothing happened between them. “Me and Luann got a drink and we hit it off,” he told Cohen. “She’s incredible. I probably was too flirtatious with her for how soon I was, you know, kind of told Danielle we’re kind of taking a break. [Danielle] knows that I’m a flirty guy and I’m playful. …I did cross the line at the hotel, but I did not kiss her, we did not hook up.”

After co-star TJ Dinch alluded otherwise, Bradley reiterated, “I did not hook up with Luann. Like, I was telling you that, I was like playfully like hanging out with the bar and that’s it.”

Dinch added she’s “99” percent sure Bradley hooked up with de Lesseps.

Olivera’s “Summer House” co-star Paige DeSorbo also weighed in on the rumors. When asked about it during a February 27 appearance on WWHL, DeSorbo said she does believe something happened between the two Bravo stars. “Yeah, I do I think so. And you know and I’m not mad at it, though,” she said. “Like I needed that drama!”

Luann De Lesseps Claimed Nothing Happened With Joe Bradley

Following the flirty WWHL appearance, de Lesseps addressed the report that Bradley was “all over” her. “Well, we definitely had great chemistry, and we went out to have drinks. What’s wrong with that?” she told TMZ in February 2024. She also noted that Bradley had a girlfriend.

“He’s got a girlfriend, but we definitely had great chemistry, let’s put it that way,” de Lesseps shared. “He did not sleep over at my house,” she added. The RHONY OG did admit that if Bradley and Olivera were to break up, she’d go for it. “Hell yeah! Are you kidding me?” she said. “Well, I’m a little bit of a cougar, let’s put it that way.”

Soon after, Bradley confirmed that he is no longer dating Olivera. In February 2024, he told the “Gabbing with Gib” podcast the split was mutual. “I don’t think at this stage in my life, I’m the right guy for her, so I think it was best for us to end things on good terms,” he said.

“I want to be with someone like Danielle.I just don’t think I deserve Danielle,” the “Southern Hospitality” star added.

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky’s Daughters Cry Over Their Split