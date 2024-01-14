Erika Jayne Says She DM’d Heather Gay About the Monica Garcia Situation

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne stated that she appreciated “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” personality Heather Gay’s confrontation of her castmate, Monica Garcia, during the finale for RHOSLC season 4.

In a January 10 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jayne referenced a scene from RHOSLC season 4, episode 16, that showed Gay informing her castmates that Garcia participated in running a RHOSLC gossip Instagram account before pressing her about her behavior during a dinner. Jayne stated that she reached out to Gay to congratulate her for how she handled the interaction with Garcia.

“I actually DM’d her the other day. And I never do this. I was just like, ‘Wow, good job,’” said Jayne.

The “Pretty Mess” singer then suggested a similar situation occurred on RHOBH.

“Oh, where have I seen that before? Except it wasn’t a fan page. It was something else. You know exactly what I’m talking about,” said the RHOBH star.

Kyle Richards Gave Her Opinion About Monica Garcia’s Behavior in January 2023

Jayne is not the only RHOBH star who has weighed in on the drama surrounding Garcia. During the January 9 episode of former RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp and “Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Tamra Judge’s podcast, “Two Ts in a Pod,” Kyle Richards said she would be unhappy if she was Garcia’s castmate.

“I’ve had certain bloggers that really have come after me – I would be really disgusted,” said Richards.

She stated, however, that she believes the RHOSLC cast should continue filming with Garcia.

“This is not ‘Friends’ where you are holding out for $1 million an episode. Come one guys. Just do your job,” stated Richards.

Heather Gay Discussed Her Feelings About Monica Garcia in November 2023

In a November 2023 interview with E! News, Gay stated that she will not film with Garcia again for a number of reasons and referenced that her company Beauty Lab + Laser is in a “legal battle” with Garcia.

“I’m not friends with Monica, and it’s a show that we film with our friends. And with the legal battle going on and the way that we left the reunion, we are not friends right now, and I don’t see us making amends,” said Gay.

She also teased what fans can expect from the three-part RHOSLC season 4 reunion.

“The reunion was intense and we all spent a little bit of time in the hot seat,” said Gay.

She clarified that Garcia had the most to answer for during the reunion.

Andy Cohen Discussed the RHOSLC Season 4 Reunion on His Radio Show in January 2023

Bravo producer Andy Cohen shared his thoughts about moderating the RHOSLC season 4 reunion in a January 2023 episode of his radio show, “Radio Andy.” He stated that “it was a very long day.” He also suggested he was surprised that Garcia appeared defensive while filming the reunion. Cohen suggested he believed it would have been in her best interest to be softer toward her castmates.

“It was interesting for me that she came out so hard on the others, when you think about the idea that, ‘Okay this is your reunion to kind of get you on their side again,’” said the Bravo producer.