RHOBH Guest Star Questions Kyle Richards’ Relationship With Her Sister Kim

Psychic Allison DuBois speculated that Kyle Richards is not as close with her sister as she led viewers to believe.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 1 guest star spoke out following Kim Richards’ cameo on season 13 of the Bravo reality show. In one scene, Kim joined Kyle for a hike. In another, she accompanied her to an event at Sutton Stracke’s boutique.

DuBois, the celebrity psychic who previously predicted Kyle Richards’ husband Mauricio Umansky would never “emotionally fulfill” her, spoke out on “The Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast on December 18, 2023. “I can’t tell when Kyle’s trying to act or when she’s being sincere because her sincerity is kind of weak, so it’s hard to tell,” DuBois said.

“So when they brought Kim on in the episode, I did think Kim really genuinely wanted to be there and have that connection with Kyle,” she added. “And Kyle was acting like she was happy to see her. But she has the opportunity to see her anytime the cameras are off. And it doesn’t seem like she’s making an attempt to be close to [her sisters] unless the cameras are rolling. So I really question the sincerity.”

DuBois also noted Kyle’s “hurt” reaction when Kim told her she had met their niece Paris Hilton’s son, Phoenix. “Did you watch Kyle’s face when Kim mentioned that she met Phoenix?” DuBois asked Yontef. “She was so pissed and hurt. Has she not met her little [grandnephew]? It also showed that Kim is closer to them.”

“It was one of the only moments in the episode that Kyle had a real reaction on her face,” DuBois added. “And then she put her glasses on, which is something people do who are hiding how they feel. It’s a response to protecting yourself. I mean it was just odd.”

Kim Richards Didn’t Talk to Her Sister Kyle For Months

On RHOBH, Kyle said she’s in a “very good” place with her sister Kim. But DuBois also referenced an interview in which Kim Richards claimed she didn’t talk to her sister for months following the RHOBH star’s separation from her husband Mauricio Umansky.

In November, Kim Richards told People, “I don’t know anything about what’s going on with her. I didn’t talk to Kyle. She didn’t call me at all really, but I called her every day or at least once a week and just said ‘I love you. I’m here for you.’ I was hurt because I’ve always been her go-to.”

The sisters have since attended their older sister Kathy Hilton’s Christmas party together.

Speaking with Yontef, DuBois said, “I believe her, because Kim doesn’t come across somebody who sugar-coats things. She just speaks how she’s feeling.”

“I just think it’s unfortunate that Kyle started this sort of branch of the series to get where she is now,“ the psychic added. “And in the meantime, the really important things in life are it’s your relationships and she’s losing all of them. …And I think when Sutton made the comment, ‘You already lost two sisters, do you want to lose a third?’ That’s why she went off so hard, because it hits close to home, and there really are problems there, as much as they try and make it look like they’re good, they’re not.” DuBois added.

DuBois said she questions how Kyle will “heal that later.” “When the cameras aren’t rolling, I don’t know what she’ll do,” she said.

According to BravoTV.com, Kyle gave an update on her relationship with her sisters in November 2023. “We’re great, thank God. You know we’re really good. We talk every day,” she said at BravoCon. “It’s rare to get everybody good at the same time. So, I’m just enjoying this moment.”

Allison DuBois Thinks Other RHOBH Stars Kiss Up to Kyle Richards

Elsewhere in the podcast interview, DuBois called out certain cast members for seemingly kissing up to Kyle to secure their jobs on the Bravo reality show. Kyle is the only original cast member still on RHOBH, which debuted in 2010.

“I did think Erika [Jayne] was kissing Kyle’s a** the whole time,” DuBois said of a season 13 dinner party scene. “I mean, she came across that way to me. ..It seemed like she was trying to have her back and support her which you would say a friend would do. But again, I question the friendships here.”

“Their only point in doing that is to stay in her good graces so she doesn’t cut them off the show,” DuBois added. “I mean that’s it. Because Erika has got a brand but she’s got to have this weekly infomercial to keep her relevant in having shows. …With [newcomer] Annemarie [Wiley], it’s very much the same way. So the people that are nice to Kyle are nice to Kyle because they know that she’ll ax them if they cross her. “

DuBois praised Sutton Stracke for going head-to-head with Sutton Stracke several times this season. “I appreciate people who will stand their ground in those situations and not be a doormat for somebody who just gets their rocks off tearing people apart,” DuBois said of Stracke.

