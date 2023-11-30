Kim & Kyle Richards Reunite at Sister Kathy Hilton’s Star-Studded Christmas Party: PHOTOS

Kim and Kyle Richards had a family reunion at their sister Kathy Hilton’s house.

In Novemebr 2023, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” sisters posed together at Hilton’s DIRECTV-sponsored Christmas party, which was held at Hilton’s Bel-Air mansion on November 28, 2023. And given the siblings’ ongoing drama, some fans felt the happy holiday pic was a Christmas miracle.

While speaking with People, Kim admitted she hadn’t talked to Kyle in a while before seeing her at their eldest sister’s party. She also noted that she was in the dark regarding Kyle’s separation from her husband Mauricio Umansky.

“I don’t know anything about what’s going on with her. I didn’t talk to Kyle,” Kim said. “She didn’t call me at all really, but I called her every day or at least once a week and just said ‘I love you. I’m here for you.’ I was hurt because I’ve always been her go-to. When her friend Lorene died, I was the one she came to.”

“Tonight is a kick-off to the holidays because I haven’t seen Kyle and I miss her,” Kim added. “I was worried about her, and I was hurt — just all kinds of little things that I felt because I didn’t hear from her. I just wanted to hear her voice to let me know she was OK.”

After Kyle explained that she keeps to herself when she’s struggling, Kim pointed out she ddin’t used to be like that. “Well I am now,” Kyle comfirmed.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kathy Hilton Posed for a Holiday Photo With Her Sisters

Hilton went all out for her “Christmas at Kathy’s” holiday bash, which served as a toy drive for Ronald McDonald House Charities. She previously told Forbes her sisters were on the guest list.

“I’m inviting my sisters and some of my friends,” Hilton said. “I think it’s going to be a fun bunch. Very festive and we’re working like mad to get this house looking like a fairy tale in every room.”

At the party, Hilton was photographed wearing a ruffled red mini-dress, while her sister Kim wore a black sparkly pantsuit. Kyle Richards was festive in a green blazer and black pants.

Fans commented on the photo of the siblings after it hit social media.

“It’s a Christmas miracle 😍,” one fan wrote, referencing the sisters’ past drama.

“Bravo needs to make a special spin off ‘The Real Sisters of Beverly Hills.’ I want these 3 only doing sister things and bonding 🔥,” another wrote.

The family photo comes following a rocky year that also left Hilton and Kyle Richards not speaking for a time. In March 2023, Kim Richards told Page Six she hoped to play peacemaker with her feuding siblings. “I think this whole thing between the sisters was hard,” she said in March. “So I’m hopeful that we’ll be able to put it back together soon.”

Other Bravo Stars Attended the Holiday Bash

Other guests at the Christmas at Kathy’s event included “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” stars Angie Katsaneves, Whitney Rose, Meredith Marks, and Mary Cosby.

In addition, “Vanderpump Rules” stars Scheana Shay, Brock Davies, James Kennedy, and Ally Lewber were photographed at the event, as was “Southern Charm” star Olivia Flowers. Real Housewives alums Guerdy Abraira, Heather DuBrow, Crustal Kung Minkoff, Teddi Mellencamp, and Larsa Pippen also posed for photos at the charity event.

It’s no shocker that so many Bravo stars attended the event, given Hilton’s past on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Her sisters are both original members of the show, which debuted in 2010, and Hilton appeared as a “friend of” for two seasons in 2021 and 2022.

Hilton, 64, told Forbes she was happy to get more attention for her philanthropic efforts amid her reality TV fame. “Never in my life did I think I would go on the Housewives,” she said. “If you had told me even three, four years ago, I would say you are out of your mind. Who would’ve thought?”

“It’s never too late,” she added. “And obviously being on TV, there’s a lot of eyeballs on you. If you can have a platform to be a good person and do things for others and have a business at the same time, it’s a win/win.”

