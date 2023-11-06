Kyle Richards Dishes on Issues With Sutton Stracke: ‘I Felt Attacked’

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards shared she was unhappy with how her castmate, Sutton Stracke, behaved toward her during the production of RHOBH season 13.

During a November 2023 appearance on her friend and former RHOBH co-star Teddi Mellencamp‘s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Tamra Judge, Richards explained that she did not appreciate how Stracke approached her about rumors regarding her marriage to her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky. Richards, who is currently separated from Umansky, said she did not feel comfortable speaking about her relationship issues while filming RHOBH season 13. She also stated that she found Stracke’s questioning of her marriage hurtful because they “have a genuine friendship.”

“She’s fun and we make each other laugh. I’m a sucker for someone who makes me laugh. And we just have fun together. And so when she came at me about my marriage in this sort of like — almost like I had done her wrong or something, you know, I felt attacked and cornered about my marriage,” said Richards.

The “Halloween Ends” star also stated that she would have preferred if her castmates, particularly Stracke, voiced their concerns about her marriage off-camera.

“I was like, ‘Why are they acting like they are mad at me that I am going through this hard time? Why are they waiting until the cameras are here to ask me about this?'” asked Richards.

She also stated she took issue with the amount of comments Stracke made about her and Umansky on RHOBH season 13.

“I started seeing the clips [of RHOBH season 13] and I didn’t like the things that I was hearing. So much about my marriage and my life. Worry about your own — go try to meet somebody and worry about your own relationships,” said Richards.

Erika Jayne Criticized Sutton Stracke’s Behavior Toward Kyle Richards

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Richards suggested that she agreed with Erika Jayne‘s criticism of Stracke in an October 2023 interview with Pride Today. In the Pride Today interview, Jayne stated she did not understand Stracke’s behavior toward Richards in RHOBH season 13.

“If your friend Kyle is going through something, why are you so invested in an ugly way? Why aren’t you more caring and loving? Like, I don’t know. There are moments of Sutton that are great. And then it ends up in disappointment quite honestly,” said Jayne.

While speaking to Pride Today, Jayne stated she has been a source of support for Richards during her separation. She also shared she believed that the RHOBH cast and viewers should be respectful of Richards and Umansky’s relationship.

Sutton Stracke Spoke About Kyle Richards in a November 2023 Interview

While speaking to Us Weekly, alongside her RHOBH castmates Garcelle Beauvais and Crystal Kung Minkoff, Stracke shared her thoughts about Richards stating she would like to take some “space from” her. The Georgia native replied that she believed Richards “probably needs space from a lot of people.” Stracke also stated she does “not know what [she] did” to upset Richards.

In the Us Weekly interview, Stracke also stated that she “was really surprised” when she heard reports that Umansky and Richards, who wed in 1996, had separated.

“I was taken aback. I always thought they were the kind of couple that can work through things,” said Stracke.

Beauvais shared similar statements about Richards’ separation. She explained that while she was aware the couple had “problems” in their relationship, she “didn’t know they were going to separate.”

“That was shocking to me because I know how important family is to both of them. But there’s a lot going on,” said Beauvais.

In addition, Minkoff shared she was confused by the situation between Umansky and Richards.

“She talked about it a little bit during the season, but when they separated, it was really surprising to me, because I didn’t know it was that far but then it was sort of, ‘We’re separating, we’re not.’ And so I always felt confused about what’s happening. But I’m surprised where they are today,” said the 40-year-old.

Sutton Stracke Said Kyle Richards Was the Biggest Pot Stirrer on the RHOBH Season 13 Cast at the 2023 BravoCon

During the RHOBH panel at the 2023 BravoCon, on November 5, Richards discussed opening up about her marital issues during the show’s 13th season. She explained that she “didn’t expect to have everyone come up and bring up stuff about [her] marriage on camera.”

“I wasn’t ready to talk about some things that were really difficult. I didn’t even know how to navigate it without a camera. So I was just trying to figure it all out. And when it first came up it was just really difficult for me and my family. So that’s what threw me off in the beginning,” said Richards.

During the RHOBH panel, Stracke also shared she believed Richards was the biggest pot-stirrer on the season 13 cast. Richards replied, “I was just reacting to Sutton.”