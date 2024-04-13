Kyle Richards’ Daughter Breaks Silence on Her Parents Dating Other People

Alexia Umansky spoke out about her parents Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky potentially dating other people.

Nine months after “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” couple announced their separation, their daughter spoke out on the “Scrubbing In” podcast to say she just wants her parents to be “happy”—whether together or with new partners.

Richards and Umansky wed in 1996. They share four daughters: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 15, as well as Farrah, 35, who is Richards’ daughter from her marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie.

Alexia Umansky Said She’d Be ‘Nice’ to Her Parents’ Dates

Speaking with hosts Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad on their podcast, Alexia reiterated that her parents’ happiness is all that matters to her. “What the goal is really is just for them to be happy,” The Agency realtor said. “That’s all I want. So at the end of the day, if they end up together or not, like I just want them to do what’s best for them.”

“I kind of did have a conversation with both of my parents where I was just like, ‘You don’t have to make this decision for me anymore. Like, do what’s best for you,’” she added. “And honestly, there’s like a beauty in trying something new. I mean, you’ve had… 27 beautiful years together and you guys get to get to like to test the waters and see what’s working for you. And you know, I’m going to let them speak on their dating life. But whatever they do and whatever makes them happy for the most part, I will support.”

Alexia noted that she would be “nice” to whoever comes into her parents’ lives, as well as any children they may bring into the mix. “I’m just, I’m a nice person,” she said.

Alexia also shared that she found out about her parents’ split when the news was leaked to People magazine last July. “The news of my parents and separation came out before we had ever talked about it as a family internally. And then the cameras for ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ were coming the very next day,” she explained. “We found out from the article.”

In July 2023, Mauricio Umansky sat down with his three eldest daughters to film an emotional scene for their Netflix reality show “Buying Beverly Hills.” In the scene, he gave his daughters details about his split from their mom. “Your mom came and she talked to me and said, ‘I think I need space,'” Umansky told his daughters.

Umansky also shared Richards’ “rules” for the split. “She said to me, ‘Listen, the rules are, you go out. You date, you do whatever it is you want to do. I’m not going to be asking you what you’re doing. I don’t want you to be asking me what I’m doing. We are separated,’” he recalled.

A tearful Alexia then said, “This is new terrain.”

Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Have Talked About Dating Other People But Haven’t Admitted To Doing So Yet

There have been a lot of rumors about Umansky and Richards dating other people. Richards has long denied rumors that she is singer Morgan Wade. But during a March 27, 2024 appearance on the “Let’s Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa” podcast, the RHOBH star admitted she is open to dating.

“I mean, that day will come regardless because we are separated. And we’re allowed to do what we want to do right now,” she said. “That’s the way it is.”

In a March 2024 interview, Umansky told USA Today he is still “navigating” the separation before jumping back into the dating pool. “I have not been running around dating,” he clarified. “I am not interested in being a playboy. One of these days I’m going to start dating, I can tell you that for sure.”

