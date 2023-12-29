Kyle Richards Questions Future With Mauricio Umansky After Spending the Holidays Together

Kyle Richards opened up about her “un-normal” living situation with Mauricio Umansky–and she admitted she’s not sure how much longer it will go on.

In a December 2023 interview with Us Weekly, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star addressed her marital problems with her husband of 27 years as she navigates the next chapter of her life. “In a lot of ways, I feel happy,” she said. “But I’m also still struggling because it’s all new to me. I’ve been married my whole life.”

Kyle Richards is Trying to be ‘Normal’ With Mauricio Umansky

In July 2023, Richards and Umansky confirmed they were separated but still living together in their Encino, California mansion. A joint statement read, in part, “Any claims of us divorcing or untrue. However, yes, we have a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage … There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.”

Six months later, the separated couple spent the holidays together in Aspen, Colorado with their four daughters, Alexia Umansky, Sophia Umansky, Portia Umansky, and Farrah Brittany, who is Richards’daughter from her first marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie. The famous family members were photographed on the ski slopes and out to dinner together during Christmas week.

Richards gave an update to Us Weekly soon after spending the family holiday with Umansky. “We still live in the same house and we spent [the holidays] together,” she said. “I have no idea how long we’ll be like that, but we are trying to be as normal as possible in a very un-normal situation. …We love each other. We go to therapy. We both want to see each other happy.”

“I don’t know what the future looks like,” Richards added. “That’s the hardest part because the unknown is scary.”

Kyle Richards Appeared Unbothered by Mauricio Umansky Hanging Out With Beautiful Young Women in Aspen

Umansky flew to Aspen several days before Richards. Ahead of the family holiday, The Agency founder, 53, was spotted out to dinner with social media influencer Alexandria Wolfe, 33. Two days later, he was photographed skiing and partying with YouTube star Lele Pons and Brazilian singer Anitta.

Once she arrived in Aspen, Richards was caught by The Daily Mail and was asked if her husband is dating Anitta. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star immediately laughed the speculation off. “Come on, guys,” Richards laughed. “No, that’s not true. They’re just hanging out, hanging out.”

But Richards did clarify that Umansky could date someone else if he chose to. “Well he’s allowed to do what he wants,” she said.

Weeks earlier during a Q&A on Amazon Live, Richards explained her situation with Umansky in a similar way: “We’re living together but now we have our freedom to do what we want to do.”

Richards’ attitude about Umansky with other women has changed quite a bit over the past two months. In October, the Bravo star was visibly upset when her spouse of 27 years was seen holding hands with his “Dancing With the Stars” partner Emma Slater.

“That was very hard to see,” Richards admitted on “Watch What Happens Live” at the time. “I mean yes, that hurt my feelings.”

