Bravo Producer Doesn’t Think RHOBH Star Genuinely Cares About Kyle Richards

Former Bravo producer Carlos King is giving his opinion about “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Sutton Stracke‘s friendship with her castmate Kyle Richards.

On the March 14 episode of former RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp‘s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Tamra Judge, King noted that Stracke and Richards made amends after a period of estrangement. The producer stated that he did not believe Stracke’s relationship with Richards is genuine.

“[Stracke] wants to be a part of Kyle’s group. It’s obvious to me, she is — listen, she’s a socialite. She loves the 90210. She loves to be in the scene. Her and [RHOBH star] Crystal [Kung Minkoff], they enjoy that world,” stated King. “And there’s nothing wrong with it. But it does come at the expense to how real when it comes to your friendships. I don’t think Sutton gives two [expletive] about Kyle. Like come on.”

He then stated he believed the Georgia native is more interested in maintaining friendships with powerful individuals in Beverly Hills, like Richards’ older sister, Kathy Hilton.

“She cares more about the invitations to the party. She cares more about making sure [Ricards’] sister Kathy is inviting her to the Christmas Eve party. That’s what Sutton cares about. I don’t think Sutton gives two [expletive] about Kyle’s life. Or who she’s dating. Or who she’s going to divorce or not. I don’t think Sutton cares at all,” stated King.

Kyle Richards Shared She Decided to Step Away From Her Friendship With Sutton Stracke in November 2023

Richards shared that she chose to take a break from Stracke in a November 2023 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode. Richards explained that she did not appreciate remarks Stracke made about her relationship with her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, in RHOBH season 13. The “Halloween” star suggested she did not believe Stracke was genuinely concerned about the state of her marriage. She also stated that she was hurt by the situation, as she does have a “genuine friendship” with Stracke.

“When she came at me about my marriage, like sort of like I had done her wrong, or something, I felt attacked. And corned about my marriage. And on camera, by the way. Instead of off-camera, saying, ‘Are you okay?'” stated Richards.

While speaking to Us Weekly in February 2024, Stracke stated that she missed her friendship with Richards. She also shared she was hopeful that she and Richards could mend their relationship.

“Hopefully, we are going to get into a good space,” said Stracke.

Kyle Richards Shared She & Sutton Stracke Got Dinner After the RHOBH Season 13 Reunion

While filming a February 29 Amazon Live, Richards shared that she and Sutton Stracke spent time together after filming the RHOBH season 13 reunion, filmed in January 2024. The actress stated that she, Stracke, and Hilton shared a meal. Richards said she had an enjoyable time with Stracke despite their past issues.

“We actually had dinner last night. It was nice to try to get past everything that happened this last year,” said Richards. “And I don’t like to hold on to any bad feelings or any negativity. So that did feel good to see her. And then my sister Kathy joined us, which was nice. And yes, Kathy had us laughing. It was funny.”