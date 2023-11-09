Kyle Richards Says Sutton Stracke’s Comment About Erika Jayne ‘Was So Mean-Spirited’

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards revealed she was unhappy with a remark Sutton Stracke made about their castmate Erika Jayne.

During an appearance on the November 3 episode of her former co-star Teddi Mellencamp‘s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Tamra Judge, Richards seemingly referenced Sutton Stracke mentioned Jayne’s Las Vegas residency “Bet It On Blonde” in a September 2023 episode of Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast. During the “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast, Stracke suggested she was too “busy” to attend Jayne’s show and noted that some of the tickets were selling for under $10.

Richards explained that she did not appreciate the comment as she believes the RHOBH cast should be encouraging of each other’s projects.

“[Stracke] made a comment about Erika and her show in the press that didn’t sit well with me. Because I thought as a group, which I’m very grateful for, we’re all very supportive of each other’s endeavors,” said Richards. “All of us show up for everybody’s things. It’s Garcelle [Beauvais’] movie, they were always so supportive of my projects. Everything. Sutton’s store. We show up. We support her. I shop there. I buy things from her. And then she made some comment like putting down Erika and her show in Vegas, and it was so mean-spirited that I was like, ‘That is showing me a whole other side.’ You don’t do that to someone’s livelihood.”

Mellencamp then asked Richards if she believed Stracke made the comment to “pander to Twitter” or if she thinks “that’s just who she is.”

“Both,” replied the “Halloween Ends” star. “And that really, really bothered me. I was like that’s so mean. There’s no excuse for someone doing something like that.”

Erika Jayne Spoke About Her Issues With Her Castmate in an October 2023 Interview

During the November 4 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Richards also noted that she took issue with comments Stracke made about her relationship with her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, in RHOBH season 13.

Jayne shared she also took issue with Stracke’s comments about Richards in an October 2023 interview with TV Insider. She suggested she believed Stracke brought up reports about Richards and Umansky on-camera during RHOBH season 13 to increase her popularity among viewers.

“I think that Sutton is very much wanting to be liked by fans. And wanting to play that game. Apparently, she and Kyle are friends, but I am not going to do that to a friend. I don’t know what game Sutton is playing, but she’s playing one. I have called this out from the beginning,” said Jayne.

The “Pretty Mess” singer also stated that while “there are times when [Stracke] is very cool,” she believes there are “times that she is very mercurial.”

“You don’t know what she’s going to say. And I’m just not in a place where I think that’s alright,” continued Jayne.

Jayne made similar comments about Stracke in an October 2023 episode of E! News, co-hosted by Beauvais. She stated she believed Stracke should have refrained from inquiring about Richards and Umansky, who are currently separated, during the production of RHOBH season 13.

“At the end of the day, it’s really none of our business. And Kyle will let us know what she’s going to do whenever she wants to but sometimes, I don’t like Sutton’s approach to certain things,” said Jayne.

Beauvais interjected that she disagreed with Jayne. The “Spider-Man: Homecoming” actress explained that “Real Housewives” stars have a duty to encourage their castmates to open up about their personal lives.

Sutton Stracke Revealed She & Erika Jayne Go to the Same Therapist

Stracke discussed her relationship with Jayne in a November 2023 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap.” She stated that she and Jayne “had a good time” together while filming RHOBH season 13.

“We have a lot of nice moments,” said Stracke. “And I always have fun with Erika. But I say this a lot, but Erika and I have a love-hate relationship. We love to hate each other, and we hate to love each other. We always go back and forth. And if we didn’t do that, I think we’d get bored.”

Stracke also revealed that she and Jayne go to the same therapist. She clarified she was unaware that they were seeking out therapy from the same mental health professional until watching the premiere episode of RHOBH season 13.

“When I saw that, I was like, ‘That’s my therapist!'” said Stracke.