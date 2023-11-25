Mauricio Umansky Posts Video at Home With Kyle Richards Amid Separation

Kyle Richards has been separated from Mauricio Umansky since July 2023, but the longtime “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” couple put their differences aside to celebrate Thanksgiving as a family.

On Thursday, November 23, 2023, Umansky shared a video with fans as he prepared for Turkey Day at the Encino, California home he still shares with his wife of 27 years. He also made it clear that despite a rocky year, he is still grateful.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mauricio Umansky Spent Time in the Kitchen With Kyle Richards

In a video posted to his Instagram stories, Umansky posed by the bar in his home as ahead of the arrival of 15 to 20 guests to his home for Thanksgiving. The Agency founder said he was “grateful” on the holiday. “Wishing everybody a Happy Thanksgiving. From my home to everybody else’s home,” he said.

He also posted a still photo with the caption, “I’m grateful and thankful for life. I am grateful for all the love and energy. [Thanksgiving] is one of my favorite holidays because it reminds us all to have gratitude.”

A later clip posted to his Instagram stories showed Umansky in the kitchen wearing an apron after carving the Thanksgiving turkey. “The turkey has been cut,” he said, before turning the camera to Richards, who was standing by a series of covered hot serving plates. Umansky then asked his wife to show everyone the turkey and side dishes. “Let me see [the food],” Umansky said. “Can you lift up the turkey [lid]? Can you lift up the next?”

The real estate broker then panned around the countertops to show cookies, cranberry sauce, an extra turkey, and more. “We are gooood,” he said.

Richards also posted a video of Umansky standing behind his in-home bar talking to their dinner guest, Luke Graham White, who is the husband of Kim Richards’ daughter, Whitney Davis. The couple’s dogs could also be seen in the video.

Kyle Richards Previously Confirmed She Would Spend the Holidays With Mauricio Umansky Despite Their Separation

It’s not a surprise that Umansky spent Thanksgiving Day with Richards. The two share four daughters – Farrah, Alexia, Sophia, and Portia- and they have spent time together since their split. The longtime couple even spent July 4th weekend together in Aspen just as their separation news was leaked.

During an Amazon Live on November 16, 2023, Richards revealed that her whole family would be with her for Thanksgiving. “My whole family, everyone who lives in this house family,” she told fans.

Richards also confirmed she would keep up the tradition of spending Christmas in Aspen with Umansky. “[For Christmas] we will go together to Aspen,” she said. “We will be doing that together.”

Richards told E! News it would be fine to take the trip to Aspen with Umansky, despite their marital problems. “We did our summer trip together, we were fine,” the Bravo star said.

Umansky and Richards have tried to keep things as normal as possible for the sake of their family. In early November, a source told Us Weekly, “Kyle and Mauricio have not hired attorneys, nor have either of them filed yet, While they are separated, they want to keep their lives as normal as possible for the kids.”

