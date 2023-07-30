Mother-in-Law Chimes in on ‘Housewives’ Cheating Scandal

The “Real Housewives” franchise has seen many marriages come to an end, with some splits surprising viewers more than others.

Amidst her ongoing divorce proceedings, “Real Housewives of Miami” star Lisa Hochstein, 41, received a shock of her own when she learned that her estranged husband Lenny Hochstein, 57, had gotten down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend Katharina Mazepa, 27.

Not only that, Lenny’s mother, Marina Hochstein, weighed in on their engagement news. Marina commented on Lenny and Mazepa’s shared July 29 Instagram post where they announced their engagement, writing, “I will be very happy that this time you are getting a woman who love and respect you. You certainly did not have that in your previous marriage. Good luck congratulations ❤️”.

Lisa Hochstein Responds to Her Mother-in-Law’s Comments

Earlier in the day on July 29 before Lenny’s proposal post, Lisa had shared on her own Instagram story that she was out with her boyfriend Jody Glidden, and that the two shared the “most incredible romantic dinner”. Her story took a different tone hours later when she learned of her husband’s engagement.

“Congrats to my current husband and his mistress on their engagement,” Lisa wrote in her story.

Lisa also responded to her mother-in-law’s comments about her, sharing Marina’s comment to her Instagram story and writing, “What a wonderful mother in law and grandmother. How disgusting”.

Lisa’s relationship with Marina has not always been this tense, as “Real Housewives of Miami” viewers saw Marina siding with Lisa as her son first filed for divorce in May 2022. After learning about the divorce news, Lisa would speak with Marina often. After receiving a call from her mother-in-law, who was watching her children, Lisa said that Lenny was trying to kick his mother and children out of the house to see Mazepa while Lisa was on a cast trip to Key West.

By the end of the season, Lisa met with Marina, and fans noticed that Marina began defending her son more and more. Reddit users also picked up on two Instagram comments from Marina in May 2023, where she commented on a “date night” post from Lenny and Mazepa, writing, “So happy that you have a wonderful girl next to you” and then replying to a fan to add, “If you know real Lisa you will not support her”.

When Does ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ Return?

Bravo is currently airing season five of “Real Housewives of Miami”, though the season was first released on Peacock between December 2022 and March 2023.

Fans who are already caught up on season five will need to wait a little while longer for season six. While the network has not announced an official release date yet, it has been revealed that season six of “The Real Housewives of Miami” is scheduled to have its episodes first air on Bravo, becoming available the next day on Peacock. If the new season follows the trend set by seasons four and five, the new episodes are expected to begin airing sometime in or around December 2023.

Deadline reported that all main and supporting cast are expected to carry over from season five into season six, with Guerdy Abraira, Julia Lemigova, Lisa Hochstein, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola and Larsa Pippen returning as full-time “Housewives” and Marysol Patton, Kiki Barth and Adriana de Moura staying on in their supporting “Friends of” role.

READ NEXT: OC Housewife Says Shannon Beador’s Ex Was ‘Controlling’