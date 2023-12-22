Tamra Judge Shares What Caused Her Most Recent Falling Out With Shannon Beador

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge gave insight into her most recent falling out with her castmate, Shannon Beador.

While recording the December 21 episode of her podcast “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp, Judge answered several fans’ questions regarding her relationship with Beador. For instance, one caller inquired if their falling out was due to former RHOC personality Alexis Bellino’s romance with Beador’s ex-boyfriend, John Janssen.

After some hesitation, Judge replied that Beador was unhappy with her after she interacted with one of Bellino’s Instagram posts, presumably about the rumors regarding the RHOC alum and Janssen’s new romance. As fans are aware, Bellino initially denied being romantically involved with Janssen.

“I’m breaking news right here. It’s because I liked one of her pictures. Alexis’ pictures. Yep. That’s it. [Beador] got mad at me because I liked one of Alexis’ pictures … I put clapping hands [in the comments section] under ‘Don’t believe rumors.’ So I thought I was supporting the fact because I did not think, for one second, they were dating. At all,” said Judge.

Judge asserted, however, that she did not have an influence on Bellino dating Janssen. She stated that she does not “have a relationship with John” and only recently “made up” with Bellino at the 2023 BravoCon, held the weekend of November 3.

Judge also suggested that she believes she will be able to mend her relationship with Beador.

“We’ve been friends for 10 years. We’ve had ups and downs as you’ve seen. We got into a little tiff. It was nothing major,” said Judge.

Tamra Judge Shared That She Interacted With Shannon Beador After Their Latest Falling Out

During the December 12 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” Judge shared she interacted with Beador at the RHOC season 17 cast’s holiday party. She acknowledged that the event marked the first time she spoke to Beador following “a little argument” that occurred before Thanksgiving.

“I did talk to her. I saw her at the holiday party last week. I saw her at the holiday party. She said, ‘Hi.’ We chatted a little bit but not much. There was a big long table. She was at the other end, I was over next to Heather [Dubrow],” said Judge.

Judge also shared that she “miss[ed]” her friendship with Beador.

Gina Kirschenheiter Discussed The Holiday Dinner With the RHOC Cast

While recording the December 14 episode of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga’s podcast, “On Display with Melissa Gorga,” RHOC star Gina Kirschenheiter discussed the RHOC holiday party, planned by Dubrow. She stated that the dinner was uncomfortable because several of the cast members were at odds.

“Sometimes it’s like maybe we shouldn’t all get together. We were all sitting at a table, but also, it was honestly like there was two different dinners going on. It felt like it was me, Tamra, Emily [Simpson], and Heather at one table. And then Taylor [Armstrong], Jen [Pedranti], and Shannon at the other table. It was very awkward. It was like awkward as f***,” said Kirschenheiter.

Kirschenheiter clarified that she appreciated Dubrow’s event.

“It’s such a nice thing. It’s in the right spirit. It’s very professional. It is something that we should be doing. We should have some level of comradery about our own franchise,” said Kirschenheiter.

The upcoming 18th season of RHOC does not have an air date.