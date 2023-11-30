Another ‘Real Housewives’ Star Announces Franchise Departure

After dipping her toe back into the “Real Housewives” pool, Taylor Armstrong has confirmed that she will not return to the Orange County cast for another season.

“Loved spending time with the ladies of #RHOC and thankful I got to give the viewers an update on my life. I’ve made some real friendships that I cherish. Wishing the ladies all the best for season 18,” Armstrong captioned an Instagram post on November 29, 2023. “P.S. Adding season 17 to my IMDb,” she added.

Armstrong joined the OC ladies for one season, becoming the first “Real Housewives” star to officially cross franchises. She was an OG member of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast.

Over the past couple of years, quite a few “Real Housewives” stars have left their respective franchises. For example, in early 2023, both Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins announced their decision to part ways with the Beverly Hills cast.

Here’s what you need to know:

Taylor Armstrong’s Pals Reacted to the News on Instagram

During an AMA on her Instagram Stories before the new season of RHOC aired, Armstrong was asked why she decided to return to Bravo after so many years. Her journey back included a stint on “The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip,” which led to her role on RHOC.

“I returned to HW’s because I wanted the viewers to see that there is life after tragedy,” Armstrong responded to a fan.

“When I left #RHOBH, my life was in such a horrible place and I want others who are going through difficult times to know they have strength not only to make it through adversity but to use their strength to support others. My story felt unfinished,” she continued.

“When I was on #RHUGT, I had so much fun just being myself rather than worrying about my former home life stress. And now, I am excited to share my new chapter on #RHOC,”

Armstrong only appeared on RHOC in a part-time role for season 17, but many people loved seeing her back on television. Based on the comments section of Armstrong’s farewell post, she will be missed by friends and fans alike.

“No. You will be missed Taylor. #friendsforever,” said “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge.

“I love you SO much,” Armstrong’s RHOC co-star, Jennifer Pedranti, added.

“From cotton candy to ice cream, you’ve given us so much! Gonna miss watching you,” read a comment from former “Real Housewives” star, Teddi Mellencamp.

“BRAVO, Taylor,” wrote “Real Housewives” executive producer, Andy Cohen.

Dozens of fans also commented on Armstrong’s post, many expressing disappointment that she won’t be back.

Taylor Armstrong Left RHOBH After Her Husband’s Death

Armstrong’s first time on reality television didn’t go as planned. Her marriage was quickly put under a microscope after her co-star Camille Grammer opened up a can of worms. At Lisa Vanderpump’s tea party, Grammer made some comments about domestic abuse in Armstrong’s marriage, per the Daily Mail.

Armstrong’s marriage seemed to go downhill from that point on, and she eventually filed for divorce from Russell Armstrong. Shortly after the paperwork was filed, he was found dead of apparent suicide.

“After Season 3 and all that I was going through in my life, I decided I needed to take some time away from L.A. and all of the paparazzi,” Taylor told Bravo.

“It was a little bit frightening for a while ‘cause I couldn’t go anywhere and I had my little girl and I wanted to take her away for a while and not have her exposed to people constantly yelling and asking me questions about what had happened,” she added.

Armstrong has one daughter, Kennedy, whom she welcomed with Russell Armstrong. She is now remarried to John Bluher.

READ NEXT: RHOBH Star’s Daughter Shares Surprise Baby News on Thanksgiving Day