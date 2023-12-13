Lisa Vanderpump Compared to a ‘Great Aunt’ by RHOBH Alum

Teddi Mellencamp threw some shade at her former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star Lisa Vanderpump recently as she compared the “Vanderpump Rules” executive producer to a “great aunt.”

On December 7, Mellencamp and her “Two Ts in a Pod” co-host Tamra Judge appeared on VPR star Tom Sandoval‘s podcast “Everybody Loves Tom” along with guest star Tom Schwartz. During the episode, Schwartz asked Mellencamp if she and Vanderpump were in a good place now.

“I mean, we’re as good as you could be with like anybody’s great aunt,” the RHOBH alum replied. “There really wasn’t any beef it was more just she was, you know, and everybody knows, that she was trying to produce me off camera and then I brought it to life and then once I brought it to life, everyone hated me and she quit so then it became my fault.”

“Here’s the thing,” she continued. “I’m an a****** but like I’m not really a faker.” Sandoval said he could understand why it was a completely different experience for Vanderpump to be on RHOBH as a main cast member compared to appearing on VPR, where she has control as a producer.

Teddi Mellencamp Spoke About Making Up With Lisa Vanderpump for ‘Eight Minutes’

During the same conversation, the four Bravo stars discussed a night out that they were all a part of and explained that they were with James Kennedy and went to TomTom Restaurant & Bar.

“There was an altercation,” Mellencamp began, and Sandoval agreed that “Something happened.” Judge, however, said they didn’t need to discuss it. “Tamra and I had to separate,” Mellencamp continued. “You jumped out [of the car] with one human and I jumped out with the other and all I kept thinking was if paparazzi sees me walking down the street with this person like holding their arm walking them into Lisa Vanderpump’s club, like what is going to happen?”

Mellencamp didn’t reveal who the person was but said she “saw that person as a voice of reason the following season.” Judge then brought up Vanderpump and said that was the moment when Mellencamp and Vanderpump made up. “I mean, we made up for 8 minutes and then she made fun of me and called me a bulldog the next day on the red carpets,” she added.

Lisa Vanderpump Called Teddi Mellencamp a Pitbull During BravoCon 2023

Mellencamp’s comments were likely in reference to some shady remarks made by Vanderpump during BravoCon 2023. During one interview at the Las Vegas fan event, Vanderpump told Variety, “Tamra just said to me, ‘Oh, I love your little dog, I just rescued a pitbull.’ And I said, ‘That’s a nice way to talk about Teddi Mellencamp,'” she added with a laugh.

Mellencamp and Vanderpump’s feud dates back to season 9 of RHOBH and the infamous puppy-gate, fans might recall. At the time, Dorit Kemsley adopted a dog but had to give it to another owner because she was apparently nipping her children. The following owner ended up giving the dog away to a shelter and the report began circulating that the dog was almost killed in a shelter.

While Vanderpump said she didn’t blame Kemsley, the story made the press and escalated the drama among the RHOBH ladies. Some of the cast members, including Mellencamp, accused Vanderpump of leaking the story to the press, which the restauranteur adamantly denied. She eventually stopped filming with the other women and ended up leaving RHOBH at the end of season 9.

