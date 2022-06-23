Seth Rich Investigation: Murder Case Updates Today

The murder of Seth Rich remains under investigation today in the strange case that prompted widespread conspiracy theories falsely tying the death of the Democratic Party aide to WikiLeaks.

Rich was 27 years old when he was gunned down in the Bloomingdale neighborhood of Washington, D.C. at 4:20 a.m. July 10, 2016. The case remains unsolved. His murder quickly drew speculation from conspiracy theorists following vague comments from WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Internet conspiracy theorists speculated it was Rich, not Russia, which leaked internal DNC documents to WikiLeaks. The case gained traction after misstated information was reported by Fox News.

The murder of Rich and the conspiracy theories that surrounded it was the subject of Episode 2 of the new Netflix series, “Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Rich’s Parents Settled a Lawsuit With Fox News After the Network Spread Conspiracy Theories in the Murder

Joel and Mary Rich reached a settlement with Fox News in 2020. The terms of that settlement are confidential.

Rich’s parents said in a statement at the time they were “pleased with the settlement of this matter and sincerely hope that the media will take genuine caution in the future.”

“The settlement with Fox News closes another chapter in our efforts to mourn the murder of our beloved Seth, whom we miss every single day,” they added. “It allows us to move on from the litigation we initiated in response to Fox News’ May 2017 article and televised statements concerning Seth’s murder.”

