WATCH: The New Trailer & Spoilers for ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Season 2

During the Star Trek Day 2021 celebration, a brand new full-length trailer for the second season of “Star Trek: Picard” dropped. This makes three trailers for “Picard” so far, one teaser and two full-length trailers.

The first teaser trailer revealed that Picard’s longtime adversary Q will be back and that “time has been broken.” The second trailer revealed that Picard and his friends will be trapped in an alternate timeline or universe, and in that alternate reality, Seven of Nine is not a Borg. It also gave fans their first look at Q.

The third trailer, which is over two minutes long, outlined the plot for the season and gave some massive spoilers. Here’s everything you need to know:

The very first trailer ended with Q saying, “The trial never ends.” The newest trailer confirms that apparently, Q is still testing humanity all these decades later. Picard tells his friends that Q “went back in time and turned our world into a Totalitarian nightmare.”

The trailer contains several scenes in which the core characters from season one seem to be impersonating their alternate timeline counterparts. It looks like each of them exists in this new world, but they’re much different from the people they are in the Prime Timeline.

A portrait of Fascist Timeline Picard suggests that his counterpart is a powerful person. Seven doesn’t have her Borg implants at all. The peek of her without them in the second trailer was not a dream sequence or a vision. It is the reality of the Fascist Timeline. The insignia on Seven’s nightstand in the second trailer is for the Fascist Timeline version of the Federation, and the new trailer suggests that she’s a high-ranking officer.

However, all of these huge reveals were overshadowed by two other spoilers in the trailer: the crew will travel back to the 21st century, and they’ll do so using a Borg Queen.

Picard announces that they’ll need to go back to the past to fix the timeline and then says, “there are ways of traveling in time.” Seven looks horrified and then the trailer cuts to the crew in the queencell of a Borg ship. Apparently, all this time, Starfleet could have been co-opting Borg Queens to travel through time!

The first looks at Annie Wersching as the Borg Queen were stunning, to say the least.

There were also several shots of the crew fumbling through the 21st-century world, including a hilarious clip of Seven trying to figure out how to drive a car.

Based on what we’ve seen so far, season two will be an incredible adventure.

New Details on the Release Date!

The new trailer ended with the words every “Picard” fan wanted to see “Coming in February 2022.” The second trailer confirmed that the second season would release in 2022, but didn’t indicate whether it would premiere in winter, spring, or even summer. Given the production delays caused by the pandemic, fans weren’t optimistic about getting a new season anytime soon.

So, hearing that the new season is only five months away was a delightful surprise. The timing of the release means that fans will have new “Star Trek” every month for the rest of the year and for the first few months of the new year.

There will likely be a break between the end of “Star Trek: Discovery,” which releases November 18, and the start of “Picard” season two. However, it will be a short break. Likely only a couple of weeks.

Season 3 Confirmed

Because of a slip of the tongue in one of John de Lancie’s Cameo videos for a fan, Trekkers already know that season three is being filmed back to back with season two. However, there was no official confirmation that “Picard” had been renewed for a third season.

That confirmation came at the end of the “Picard” panel at the Star Trek Day celebration. No further details were given about the third season. However, given that we know Q will be in both seasons, it’s possible that season three will be a continuation of the time-travel saga that starts in season two.

No matter what, Trekkers have a lot to look forward to in the upcoming months.

