Everything We Know So Far About Q’s Appearances in ‘Star Trek: Picard’

On First Contact Day 2021, the first trailer for the second season of “Star Trek: Picard” dropped. The short teaser revealed that Captain Jean-Luc Picard’s adversary Q would play a role in the season’s storyline.

Since that revelation, John de Lancie, the actor who plays Q, has been dropping details about Q’s role in upcoming seasons of “Picard.” He’s given most of these details via videos commissioned by his fans on Cameo. Though de Lancie has been careful not to disclose any major plot details, he has given quite a bit of interesting information about his involvement in the show.

Here’s everything we know so far.

Q Will be in Six Episodes Over Two Seasons





Play



Q Returns For Star Trek: Picard Season 2 | First Contact Day | Paramount+

In May 2021, de Lancie revealed the number of episodes that will include Q in a Cameo video. He told fans that he’s currently filming six episodes for the show. In that same video, de Lancie also leaked the major news that the cast and crew of “Picard” was filming seasons two and three back to back.

He didn’t reveal how the Q episodes are split over the two seasons. However, he did clarify that Q will be in both season two and season three. So, Q could be a major player in season two and have a cameo in season three, or he could be a major player in both seasons.

Brent Spiner Will Return and Face Q





Play



Saying Goodbye to Commander Data • Star Trek Picard

In a June Cameo video, de Lancie let it slip that he was also filming with Brent Spiner, the actor who reprised his role as the android Data in season one of “Picard.” This led to rampant speculation about what role Spiner will play in season two.

At the end of season one, Data’s consciousness was terminated, effectively killing off the character for good. However, “Star Trek” fans know that death isn’t always dead for good in the Trekverse. So, it’s possible that Spiner is back to play Data.

He could also reprise other roles that he’s played in the Trekverse including Lore, Data’s evil twin, or Dr. Altan Inigo Soong, the scientist who appeared in “Picard” season one. Or, since time travel or alternate timelines are part of season two, Spiner could play Arik Soong, an ancestor of Altan’s whom he played in “Star Trek: Enterprise.”

Whoever Spiner is playing, de Lancie made it clear that they would be in some scenes together. In one video, he said that it was “great fun to work with Brent.” So, fans can look forward to some banter between de Lancie and Spiner in season two or three.

Old Q is a Thing





Play



Star Trek: Picard | Season 2 – New Teaser | Paramount+

When de Lancie revealed that he would be back for “Picard,” many fans wondered how the show would deal with de Lancie’s age. Q is an ageless, god-like being, so the fact that de Lancie is obviously older necessitates explanation.

Some wondered whether the visual effects team would de-age Q to appear the way he did in “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” The new trailer, as seen above, seems to answer this question. When Q first appears to Picard in the trailer, he is older, just like Picard. de Lancie’s appearance doesn’t seem altered at all.

It’s long been established in “Star Trek” canon that Q can choose to take any form he likes. So, it stands to reason that Q is choosing to look old to match his appearance with Picard’s.

Q Will Help Picard Fix Time





Play



Star Trek: Picard | Season 2 Teaser | Paramount+

Both of the trailers for “Picard” season two revealed that time travel or alternate timelines or both will be the main focus of the season. The second trailer revealed that time had been fractured in some way and hinted that Q and Picard would need to solve the problem together. Since Q appears to Picard in the trailer and Picard seems shocked to see him, it seems that Q is seeking out Picard to help him fix whatever’s gone wrong.

As of right now, it’s unclear whether the season takes place at different points in the Prime timeline or an alternate timeline. Some fans are speculating that the season will take place in the Mirror Universe based on the costumes and the different insignias seen throughout the second trailer.

This May be Q’s Last Appearance in the Trekverse





Play



He's Back! Shoutout to Reddit by "Q" himself, Mr. John de Lancie!

In a recent Cameo video, de Lancie hinted that his appearances in “Picard” may be his last in the Trekverse.

“It’s my final carryings-on with Jean-Luc Picard,” he said in the video.

Though this doesn’t necessarily mean that he’s completely done in the Trekverse, there is a note of finality in the statement. Q could come back to the Trekverse in another way, as he did in “Star Trek: Lower Decks.” However, it does sound like he’s done with Picard.

Seasons two and three are still deep in production, so it will be a while before fans get to see Q or Picard and his new crew. However, it gives them something to look forward to in 2022.

