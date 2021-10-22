Boston Rob Mariano May Be Joining A New Reality Show

“Survivor” winner and fan-favorite Boston Rob Mariano may be returning to CBS soon. There is a report that he is on the wishlist for “Celebrity Big Brother 3.” Here is what we know so far.

Boston Rob Mariano, Clay Aiken, & Tiffany Polland’s Names Have Come Up

Boston Rob's name has come up in talks. #BB23 — Spoilers 👀 (@Spoilergirl1) October 21, 2021

According to SpoilerGirl1, a reliable “Big Brother” Twitter account, some of the names she has heard that CBS wants for “Celebrity Big Brother” season three, which is airing winter 2022, are “American Idol” runner-up Clay Aiken, “I Love New York” star Tiffany Pollard, Bravo star Jax Taylor, and “Survivor” winner Boston Rob Mariano. SpoilerGirl writes that “Boston Rob’s name has come up in talks.”

Seeing Boston Rob on “Celebrity Big Brother” would not come as a huge surprise. Mariano has done a lot of reality TV for CBS. He appeared on “Survivor” six times — five times as a player (winning once) and one time as a mentor on “Island of the Idols.” He also filmed an episode of “Secret Celebrity Renovation” for CBS in summer 2021 that aired on September 24 and a commercial for CBS reality show “Tough As Nails,” which aired during “Survivor” on October 20.

The Eye network clearly regards him as a CBS “celebrity,” hence including him on “Secret Celebrity Renovation” and it would be quite the crossover “get” — nobody from “Survivor” has ever done “Big Brother.” There have been a couple of “Big Brother” contestants who have gone on to do “Survivor” — Hayden Moss and Caleb Reynolds — and lots of crossovers from both shows to “The Amazing Race,” but no castaways have ever tried their hands at the “Big Brother” house. For a certain sector of fans, he would be a tremendous asset for the season.

Besides those reality TV stars, SpoilerGirl said the “big name” she heard was Kellyanne Conway, former senior adviser to President Trump. “Celebrity Big Brother” has a history of casting people from the Trump administration — consultant Omarosa Manigault in season one and communications director Anthony Scaramucci in season two — so that would also not come as a huge surprise.

Boston Rob Has Been Busy Lately

According to Boston Rob’s Instagram, the reality star has been very busy as of late. In the summer of 2021, he and wife (and fellow “Survivor” winner) Amber Brkich Mariano and their four daughters — Lucia, Carina, Isabetta, and Adelina — filmed a project for Go RVing where they road tripped up and down the Eastern Seaboard of the United States.

Then in September, Boston Rob filmed a project for ClickPlay Films in Boston, Massachusetts, where he took viewers on a tour of “all [his] favorite neighborhoods and places.” At one point for the project, which is not yet officially announced, he met up with fellow “Survivor” winner Ethan Zohn.

The whole Mariano family has also recently been rooting on the Boston Red Sox in the 2021 ALCS against the Houston Astros.

Amidst all of this, Boston Rob also had surgery on his hand after an electric scooter accident. He had to have two titanium screws inserted into his left thumb.

What do you think, fans? Would you tune in to “Celebrity Big Brother” if Boston Rob were playing?

“Survivor” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS. The 42nd season will air in the spring of 2022. Seasons 43 and 44 are casting now, so if you’ve always wanted to apply, now is your chance!

