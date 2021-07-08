‘Survivor’s’ Boston Rob Mariano Launches New Project With His Family

“Survivor” winners Boston Rob Mariano and Amber Brkich Mariano are in the midst of a new project. Follow along with the Mariano family on social media as they see the country in a huge RV.

They Are Roadtripping Up and Down the Eastern United States

In an Instagram post, Mariano surprised his followers by announcing that he and his wife, Amber, and their four daughters are road-tripping across the eastern United States for almost a month.

“Guys, we have a big surprise for you. This is our new home for the next three and a half weeks. We are taking this 37-foot Newmar RV from western Pennsylvania on the epic Mariano summer road trip. First stop, Niagara Falls,” teased Mariano.

His social media is full of their adventures so far — Niagara Falls, the Herkimer Diamond Mines, Lake George in the Adirondack Mountains, Cape Cod, Boston for the 4th of July, and New York City.

There Was a ‘Survivor’ Reunion in New Hampshire

Before New York City, the Mariano family stopped at Lake Ossipee in New Hampshire and met up with fellow “Survivor” winner Ethan Zohn.

“Guess who crashed the Mariano family vacation?!” yells Mariano as Zohn jumps into the video with a big “woo!”

“He just showed up, he’s everywhere!” yelled Mariano. And in the comments, Zohn cracked, “Anyone know where Tribal Council is?”

Mariano Says It’s Been Like ‘Survivor’ Meets ‘The Amazing Race’

In an interview from the road with the New England RV Dealers Association, Mariano said it has been “quite an adventure” and compared it to his reality TV experiences.

“It is like ‘Survivor’ meets ‘The Amazing Race’ and Go RVing has been absolutely unbelievable with us the entire way, helping us out along the way. It’s been quite an adventure so far,” said Mariano, adding, “I gotta tell you, yesterday when I was driving through the streets of New York City, at one point I was asking myself what I got myself into?”

Amber chimed in with, “And I’m like this the entire time [covers her eyes]. It’s so nerve-wracking … I have not and I will not be getting behind the wheel. I have a whole other job happening from right behind the captain’s seat for the rest of the 30 feet of the RV. I’m taking care of the four children during all these long drives.”

Mariano also laughed as he said the only snag so far has been when he lost the keys to the bins underneath the RV where you access the power and the water hook-ups, but other than that, he hopes his family does something like this every summer.

“I’m just saying that this adventure, I don’t know how I didn’t find it sooner. I love the freedom that goes with driving an RV. Go where you want, when you want … take your time, see the country … I can definitely see us doing this in summers to come. … You don’t really get to see the country the way you’re able to see it in an RV,” said Mariano.

“It’s gonna be so hard to top this summer. Now that we’ve done this, we’re not going to be able to top it. We have fit in so much in that week and a half, it’s crazy,” added Amber.

The family is now in central Pennsylvania and will head south through Virginia, the Tennessee Valley, Chattanooga, Georgia, and finally back home to Florida.

Follow along on Boston Rob’s Instagram and Facebook for lots of great photos and videos.

“Survivor” returns for its 41st season in September 2021 — most likely the 15, 22 or 29. The 42nd season will air in the spring of 2022.

