Fans Nudge ‘Teen Mom’ Pair to Join OnlyFans With Their ‘Undeniable Chemistry’

A number of “Teen Mom” franchise stars have capitalized on their reality television fame by starting OnlyFans pages, and now one more couple may want to it. That is, if their fans have anything to say about it. Ashley Jones and Bar Smith snapped a saucy selfie that he shared on Instagram recently, and several fans who caught up to the shot made it clear they wanted to see more.

Here’s what you need to know:

Smith Shared the Initial Photo That Caused a Stir

On August 3, Smith posted a photo on his Instagram page showing him cozied up to his wife. They were outdoors, and it was nighttime. It appeared they were standing on a sidewalk, and an empty street along with a row of buildings with lights on were behind them. However, all eyes were definitely on the couple themselves.

Smith had his eyes closed, and he smiled widely as he leaned his head toward Jones. She appeared to be holding the camera, and she wrapped her free arm around her husband’s neck. She wore a form-fitting top that highlighted her plentiful cleavage, and she had her dark hair styled with a center part and pulled back into a sleek ponytail or similar style. Jones looked directly at the camera with a sultry gaze and licked her upper lip.

Smith’s initial post received several thousand “likes,” and dozens of comments. “Y’all are the definition of a top tier power/hussle couple,” one fan noted. Other commenters emphasized their love for the “Teen Mom” pair and both fire and heart emojis were used frequently.

Commenters Got Saucier on a Fan Page

The same photo was shared on the Instagram page Teen Mom Shade Room, and some fans shared some bold thoughts about it. Comments had been limited on the page, but a number of saucy suggestions regarding the pair and their chemistry emerged, anyway.

“I wish they’d start an only fans,” one person shared. Smith replied to that initial OnlyFans suggestion with a combination of emojis. He started with a raised eyebrow face, then a light bulb and a cry-laughing face.

“I’m obsessed with them,” another fan added, including several fire emoji to emphasize the point.

“Love them – they’re so cute together and have undeniable chemistry. A rarity…” someone else raved.

There were a few comments on the “Teen Mom” fan page that suggested the couple was not exactly universally loved, with one person writing they were “Too much drama for me.”

It appears at least one OnlyFans-related comment was deleted, as The Sun quoted another note from someone who wrote, “I’d pay. I’d subscribe to their OnlyFans.” Someone else quipped, “Runs to the bedroom,” seemingly signaling they were on board with the idea of the sizzling-hot couple making NSFW content for their fans.

Would Smith and Jones consider actually starting an OnlyFans? They certainly would have a lot of company within the “Teen Mom” family if they did. Jenelle Evans has a site for herself, and she has suggested it is going quite well. Farrah Abraham started one a while back, and several family members of central “Teen Mom” stars have followed that path as well. That list includes Evans’ husband, David Eason, Briana DeJesus’ older sister Brittany DeJesus, and Tyler Baltierra’s sister Amber Baltierra. For now, it seems it’s just an idea for Jones and Smith to consider, but at least some “Teen Mom” fans are eager to see it happen.