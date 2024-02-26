‘Teen Mom’ Star’s Sister Speaks Out on Divorce Stories

After stories began circulating that “Teen Mom” star Jenelle Evans has kicked her husband, David Eason, out of her house and that a divorce filing may be imminent, Evans’ sister decided to speak out.

Ashleigh Evans made the comments to InTouch Weekly.

However, fans might consider that Ashleigh hasn’t spoken to Jenelle for years, according to InTouch. Furthermore, in a TikTok video, Jenelle makes it clear the sisters aren’t close and that she doesn’t trust her sister. Jenelle has been speaking candidly on social media, even saying that the “Teen Mom” show doesn’t treat people right. She also recently posted a positive video showing that her son Jace is back home.

Reports emerged in February that Jenelle is considering filing for divorce from Eason.

Ashleigh Evans Had Some Pointed Things to Say About Jenelle Evans

In the comments to InTouch, Ashleigh Evans claimed Jenelle has “publicity” on the mind.

“I do believe Jenelle is doing a publicity [stunt] even if she does get rid of her husband, David, and ask Marissa, her stepdaughter, to move out,” Ashleigh told InTouch.

“I do believe that if she does get back together with David after the court date, she’s not capable of taking care of her kids [on] her own. And even if she does well and gets rid of David, I do believe that she’s going to continuously continue the same type of toxic behavior because my sister, Jenelle, [has] always been the same prior to David and her entire life,” she added.

However, Ashleigh Evans admitted: “I have not spoken to my sister since my son Kaiser has been born which was 2014. She hasn’t been in my life for years.”

Jenelle Evans Made It Clear She Doesn’t Trust Her Sister in a TikTok Video

In her own TikTok video in late February 2024, Jenelle shared a video from 2021 in which she weighed in on the sisters’ relationship. “Me and her didn’t have the best relationship growing up,” she said, adding that they each had their own friends.

Jenelle accused her sister of selling her “out to the tabloids” and “making up stories” that aren’t true. “When something goes bad in me life, then that’s the only time she will comment on my life,” she said. “So hope she’s doing well, but it’s better if I cut her off.”

Jenelle captioned the TikTok video, “some things never change #ToxicSiblings #childhood.” It included a present-day video of her. Jenelle said she was a high school cheerleader, whereas her sister got into a “gothic phase.”

Jenelle says in the video that she believes her sister is “jealous of me” and that things got worse after she ended up on the “Teen Mom” show.

Jenelle also recently shared her thoughts on her childhood in a late-night chat video on TikTok. Evans also revealed that she was undergoing parenting classes after Jace ran away from home and CPS got involved following accusations against Eason.

Evans has defended her husband on Instagram. “No matter where I go I’m loved by you, no matter where we are you always make me laugh, no matter where we are you know how to take away my anxiety, no matter where you are you don’t let anyone walk all over me, no matter where you are you protect me. Let them say whatever about us because we will be just fine. I love youuu babeeeee 💋❤️” she wrote in November.

