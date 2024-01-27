‘Bachelor’ Star Welcomes Baby Girl, Shares Name & 1st Photos

A former star from “The Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise” has officially expanded her family. Amanda Stanton took to social media to reveal the news and first photos.

Here’s what you need to know:

Amanda Stanton Named Her Daughter Rosie

On January 25, Stanton took to her Instagram page to share the big news. The first photo showed the former “Bachelor in Paradise” star in the hospital, looking down at her daughter.

Stanton’s husband, Michael Fogel, held the baby, and they both smiled as they looked at the newborn.

“She’s finally here 🕊️ 1.24.24 at 1:40pm in room 42,” Stanton wrote in the caption.

Bachelor Nation fans noticed that a poster on the wall containing information on Stanton revealed that the baby’s name was “Rosie.” She had already added the newborn’s name to her Instagram bio as well.

Stanton included two other photos in her Instagram post. Both of them showed her holding Rosie, who was wrapped in a baby blanket and wore a pink cap.

Stanton’s Older Daughters Immediately Fell in Love With Rosie

Stanton is now a mom to three daughters. Her older girls, Kinsley and Charlie, are from her first marriage to her ex-husband, Nick Buonfiglio.

In an Instagram Story posted shortly after revealing Rosie’s arrival, Stanton shared that the baby arrived on a very special date. “Today is my sweet little Charlie’s birthday,” she wrote.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” veteran shared a few additional glimpses of Charlie and Kinsley meeting Rosie. She also noted, “Pretty crazy to me that I have now gone into labor with all 3 of them on the 24th.”

She also joked, “Kins is never letting us hold the baby. She’s basically her mom.” The photos showed Kinsley looking head over heels in love with her new sister. Charlie was shown spending some time teaching the baby the basics of the world of Taylor Swift.

Fogel also revealed in his Instagram Stories that the family’s dog, Moose, is also in love with Rosie.

Bachelor Nation Flooded Stanton With Love & Congratulations

Former “Bachelorette” Emily Maynard Johnson commented, “Congratulations! I’m so excited for your girls and all the fun they’re going to have with their new baby sister.”

Andi Dorfman gushed, “Welcome to the fam sweet girl!!! She’s perfect just like her mama!”

JoJo Fletcher added, “OH MY WORD. Congrats mama! So excited for y’all!”

Fellow “Bachelor in Paradise” star Ashley Iaconetti, who just revealed she is expecting her second child, also swooned over Stanton and her newborn. “So adorable!! Congratulations!! Love this little girl group,” she commented.

Stanton also received sweet notes from Bachelor Nation alums like Lauren Bushnell Lane, Haley Ferguson, Emily Ferguson, Blake Horstmann, Clare Crawley, Lauren Luyendyk, Becca Tilley, and a handful of others. Fans were thrilled to see Stanton’s reveal too.

The “Bachelor” star had previously teased that the baby’s name started with an “R” and that there was something of a theme tying all three girls’ names together. Fans had been guessing what she had chosen, and Rosie was a popular pick.

A fan commented, “She’s so perfect! Congrats!!”

“Rosie!!! What a cute name,” someone else noted.

Another comment read, “I love her name :) I had a feeling it might be Rosie, that’s my name!!”