‘Bachelor’ Franchise Alum Announces Return to Television: ‘Call It Divine Intervention’

A former star from “The Bachelor” is returning to television. Chris Harrison hosted the franchise shows for two decades but parted ways with ABC in 2021. After starting a podcast and getting married to Lauren Zima, he just revealed he will be heading back to the world of television.

Here’s what you need to know:

Chris Harrison Partnered With Dr. Phil McGraw for a Return to Television

On March 7, Harrison teased his big news via an Instagram post. “The secret is out. We’re returning to TV on a brand new network called @meritstreetmedia,” he wrote in the caption of his post.

Harrison and Zima revealed they were backstage where they were about to make a big announcement with McGraw. Zima said she was excited, and in a comment on her husband’s post, she added, “I see you stopped before i said BYEEEEE and ran away from you at the end there.”

Entertainment Tonight shared the details on March 6. Former daytime talk show host McGraw is launching Merit Street Media, and he has tapped both Zima and Harrison to join him in the programming being developed for the new network.

The former “Bachelor” host will headline a dating show as well as a morning show for the new network. In addition, he will contribute to the upcoming show “Dr. Phil Primetime.”

“Call it divine intervention, karma, kismet, whatever it is, the fact that Dr. Phil created the network in my own backyard here in Dallas,” Harrison explained.

He continued, “It means the world to me to, not only be returning to television, but to be doing it here in a hometown crowd.” McGraw is launching the network in Texas, where Harrison and Zima already live.

Harrison Says the Upcoming Shows Are ‘Groundbreaking’

The announcement regarding Harrison and Zima partnering with McGraw might be new information, but behind the scenes, the former “Bachelor” host has already been working hard.

Harrison has done “some very penetrating field work having to do with some of these romance scams, these catfish type things.”

McGraw talked with Entertainment Tonight about Harrison and noted, “When he walked out for the first time, the audience went insane.”

Not much has been revealed about the dating show, yet. McGraw teased, “It has dating elements in it, but this is so different and so novel.”

He added, “It is flipping the script in a way that I think people are gonna become addicted to in a week. It’s unbelievable.”

Of the dating show, Harrison mentioned the many times he referred to episodes of “The Bachelor” as the “most dramatic show ever” over the years. Now, he teased, “We want to create a show where those words actually ring true.”

Zima will join Harrison for the new morning show. Harrison gushed, “Not only do I get to return to television, I get to do it with the woman I love.”

“The Bachelor” alum said what Dr. Phil is creating with the new network is “Groundbreaking, innovative. It’s going to be fun, of course it’s going to be entertaining.”

‘The Bachelor’ Alum Got Plenty of Support After the Announcement

Bachelor Nation had a big reaction to Harrison and Zima’s news.

The original “Bachelorette” Trista Sutter commented on the Instagram announcement post. “Well, that’s super fun news!! Can’t wait to see you both on our screens again!!!!!”

Ben Higgins, Peter Weber, Kathy Swarts, Jason Tartick, JP Rosenbaum, and Lauren Luyendyk were among the other “Bachelor” franchise veterans who gushed over Harrison and Zima’s news.

“Lauren Zima! you gave me a heart attack! I thought you guys are breaking up with that black and white photo,” one fan admitted in an Instagram comment.

“So happy to have the 2 of you back on my TV screen soon,” added another.

Someone else raved, “whatever this is about, I’m watching 🌹👏👏🥂🌟🤞.”