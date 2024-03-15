‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Experiences Devastating Loss, Notes the Void Feels ‘So Vast’

A fan-favorite former “Bachelor in Paradise” contestant is navigating a heartbreaking goodbye. Danielle Maltby took to social media to let fans know about her difficult loss. She admitted that the absence of her loved one feels “so vast” at this point.

Here’s what you need to know:

Danielle Maltby Said Goodbye to Her Cat Rayven

On March 11, Maltby shared the details in an Instagram post. “Early Sunday morning I had to say goodbye to my sweet girl,” the “Bachelor in Paradise” star’s caption began.

Maltby’s post included nine photos and one video that contained highlights of Rayven’s time with the “Bachelor in Paradise” star. In her lengthy caption, she wrote, “I know I was on borrowed time with Rayven and her mounting health issues but the guilt in that decision is still so heavy.”

She revealed that Rayven had been with her for nearly 18 years. “I never felt fully alone [because] she was always there,” Maltby revealed.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” star explained that before adopting Rayven, she and her college best friend often looked online or in person at the humane society to peruse cats available for adoption.

“One day I saw Ray on line and I knew she was mine. Knew it in my soul,” Maltby noted. As soon as she saw Rayven online she drove to where the cat was to adopt her.

She also shared, “We did everything. Graduating from nursing school, traveling across the country together for travel nursing assignments, meeting and losing my fiance, moving to Nashville, moving to Cleveland… Every major heartbreak she was there.”

As “Bachelor in Paradise” fans may recall, Maltby was living in Nashville, Tennessee when she went on season 8 of the show. She fell for fellow contestant Michael Allio and soon moved to Cleveland, Ohio where he lived with his son.

Sadly, Allio and Malby split about a year later. She has remained in Cleveland for now, though.

The same day, Maltby shared an Instagram Story showing she got a tattoo honoring Rayven. She tagged the tattoo artist and thanked them “For helping me keep my sweet Ray with me. Kitty fangs and all,” she wrote.

Maltby Believes Rayven Held on to Help Her Navigate Her Last Heartbreak

Maltby didn’t go into details about Rayven’s health issues. She did note, though, “I think she was holding on to be with me through the last heartbreak… but the void her tiny body left feels so vast.”

Rayven’s name was chosen because of her “crow like meow but crow was too ugly a name for someone so regal and fluffy,” Maltby explained. She shared a long list of things she loved about her beloved cat, and many of the things that Rayven herself loved.

Bachelor Nation stepped up to send Maltby their love and support.

Former “Bachelorette” Katie Thurston, who also has a cat she adores named Tommy, commented. “My heart hurts for you. Truly so sorry for your loss and I hope you find closure in knowing she lived such a long happy life with you.”

Additional support came from franchise veterans like Ashley Iaconetti, Wells Adams, Serene Russell, Kat Izzo, and others. A lot of fans commented too.

“Oh Danielle I’m so sorry 😭 as a cat mama I relate to this so much and hope our lil sassy friends are snuggling somewhere sunny & cozy right now, 🤍” one supporter noted.

“She sounds like such a lovely girl and a true friend. Sister. 💔 Sending you all the love and light, 😔” wrote another follower.

“We just went through this in December- I totally understand the void that is left behind. It is one of the hardest heartbreaks that exists, ❤” read another comment.