‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers Resolve Part of Joey Graziadei’s Fantasy Suite Cliffhanger

Heading into episode 9 of “The Bachelor,” Joey Graziadei still has three women remaining in his journey to find love. Rachel Nance, Daisy Kent, and Kelsey Anderson were left after the hometown dates, and up next are the overnight dates.

Before the ladies meet Graziadei’s family or have last-chance dates, one of the three women will head home. “The Bachelor” spoilers reveal some tidbits about what happens next, and viewers will be left hanging for a bit.

Warning! Major spoilers for “The Bachelor” ahead!

Episode 9 of ‘The Bachelor’ Ends With a Cliffhanger

According to “The Bachelor” spoilers from podcaster and blogger Reality Steve, the episode will end just before Graziadei eliminates one of his final three women.

Reality Steve broke it all down during his March 8 “Reality Roundup” podcast. He noted that the “Women Tell All” episode was taped on Wednesday, March 6, and airs on March 18.

While Reality Steve did not obtain a lot of information about what went down during the WTA taping, he did have a few tidbits to share.

He noted that Rachel Nance was at the taping. That, Reality Steve said, confirmed his previous “Bachelor” spoilers indicating she was eliminated by Graziadei after the Fantasy Suite overnight dates.

However, Reality Steve added that Nance was not on stage as the taping of the WTA began. She was not added to the mix of ladies until near the end.

He explained the March 11 episode would end with a cliffhanger. Due to that, Nance was kept off-stage until after the audience was shown her pre-taped departure during the WTA taping.

“It’s going to end with all three women still there in Mexico,” he noted.

Then, he continued, the beginning of the March 18 episode will pick up where the March 11 show ends. Nance’s departure will air first. Then, the action will shift to the pre-taped WTA.

‘The Bachelor’ Viewers Will Also See Special Guests & Fantasy Suite Dates in Episode 9

Reality Steve acknowledged that he is unsure exactly how Nance’s exit happens. He suggested she might eliminate herself, or it may be more traditional with Graziadei eliminating her at a rose ceremony. It is also possible that Graziadei will eliminate Nance before the overnight date.

Regardless of how Nance’s departure plays out, “The Bachelor” spoilers from Reality Steve indicate viewers will not see it during episode 9 airing on March 11.

There is still plenty of ground to cover during episode 9, though. A sneak peek posted on “The Bachelor” Instagram page revealed three special guests that would pop up.

Leslie Fhima, Susan Noles, and Sandra Mason show up in Mexico. The preview revealed that each “Golden Bachelor” star meets with one of Graziadei’s final three ladies to lend their support.

Reality Steve also noted that the WTA taping did not include any big announcements regarding “The Bachelorette” or “The Golden Bachelorette.” ABC will likely announce their pick as lead for the next season of “The Bachelorette” quite soon, perhaps during Graziadei’s finale.

A season of “The Golden Bachelorette” has also been confirmed by ABC for later in the year. A network announcement on the lead for the debut run of the spinoff may not emerge for a few weeks yet, at least.

“The Bachelor” spoilers for episode 9 suggest that viewers will not only be left hanging at the end, but they will also have lots to talk about as they wait for the final episodes of season 28 to air.