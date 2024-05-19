Ryan Sutter Worries Fans With Tribute to Wife Trista

“The Bachelorette” star Ryan Sutter had fans worried after he shared an emotional post about his wife Trista Sutter on Instagram. The wording of the post left many people concerned the couple had split. Luckily, that is not the case, and Ryan followed up with a separate post to clarify the situation.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ryan Sutter Was Open About Deeply Missing His Wife

On May 17, Ryan posted a black and white photo on Instagram that showed him with Trista. He included a lengthy caption.

It began, “I really wish I could talk to you. Ask you how you’re doing?”

“The Bachelorette” star continued, “How was your day. I’d really like to hear your voice – just for a minute.”

“I want to support and encourage and cheer you on. I want to be there for you. But I can’t. And that’s ok cause I know you need this time – time to discover yourself again,” Ryan also wrote.

Ryan’s post sparked a flood of comments from concerned “Bachelorette” fans.

“What’s going on are they separated having problems? I hope not and they work things out such a great love story,” one fan commented.

“I’m not sure he realizes how much this makes it seem like she’s dead,” another fan suggested.

“I literally thought she died from that first sentence,” a fan admitted in “The Bachelor” Subreddit.

“I genuinely believed that she was dead and thought I missed it,” seconded another Redditor.

Someone else added, “I really hope it’s a reality show or something like that. I was seriously tearing up and worried thinking she had passed away. But then it does sound like she’s in some rehab/mental health or joined a cult.”

Ryan Shared Another Post Clarifying the Situation With Trista

Later the same day, Ryan shared another post and tried to explain his earlier caption. “I write what is on my mind at the moment. I write my feelings without regard for how they will be interpreted and with absolutely no intent to deceive or mislead anyone,” he wrote.

“The Bachelorette” star continued, “Trista is fine. We are fine. We’re great.”

“Trista is at a place in life where she is searching a bit. An opportunity presented itself that may help her on that quest. With her family’s support, she has taken it. Part of that process means that she is temporarily inaccessible to us,” Ryan explained.

Trista had previously hinted to “The Bachelorette” fans she would be gone for a short while to film another reality show. Fellow former “Bachelorette” lead Ali Fedotowsky Manno seems to be doing the same.

Rumors suggest the two ladies are perhaps filming season 3 of Fox’s “Special Forces.” Hannah Brown won the first season of the show, and both Tyler Cameron and Nick Viall won the second season.

Ryan’s description of how Trista is on a quest to find herself again would fit well with how “Special Forces” works. Some fans have also speculated Trista and Manno are filming the third season of “Traitors” or perhaps “The Amazing Race.”

Both Peter Weber and Arie Luyendyk, Jr. did previous seasons of “Traitors.”

‘The Bachelorette’ Fans Were Relieved to Know Trista Is Fine

Fans were relieved to see Ryan’s follow-up post.

“We certainly weren’t owed any explanation, but I must say you are one cool guy to do so anyway. I bet Trista misses you just as much,” one follower commented.

“You keep pouring your heart out Ryan, that’s why we all fell in love with you!! You get to miss your wife and express it, it will be healing for you and she will love it when she reads it,” added another.

‘They sure like to jump to conclusions fast. Trista is a doll and I hope whatever she is doing brings her inner joy. No doubt she misses you all too,” someone else wrote.