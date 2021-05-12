Why Brody Jenner & Kaitlynn Carter Split

Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter’s marriage was a main storyline on the first season of “The Hills: New Beginnings.” Viewers saw their relationship woes play out throughout the season. The two weren’t on the same page regarding family planning, and rumors that they had an “open” relationship dominated the season finale.

Jenner and Carter announced their split in August 2019, just over a year after they had a non-binding wedding ceremony in Indonesia. per People. By the time the first season of the MTV reality show ended– months after they filmed it — their marital woes were real-time news.

But why did the couple end their relationship after six years together?

Brody Jenner & Kaitlynn Carter Revealed They Grew Apart Over Time

When they announced their split in 2019, a rep revealed the two had “decided to amicably separate.” Carter later told People she and Jenner had been “growing in different directions,” but remained friends. Jenner told Page Six the split “was very mutual.”

But another source blamed “The Hills,” noting that while the couple had been having “issues for years,” shooting the MTV reality series together was “not good for them.”

“Doing ‘The Hills’ magnified a lot of things in their marriage,” the insider told People. “And it became clear that it wasn’t going to work. They both knew it.”

In an essay for Elle, Carter detailed how she and Jenner ultimately grew apart.

“He was quite possibly the most beautiful man on the planet, with a heart of gold and a tireless sense of adventure,” she wrote, noting that she wondered early on if Jenner was the right partner for her. “Eventually though, after years of constant ‘excitement,’ we found we’d done as much growing apart as we’d done growing up. I began to spend a lot of time traveling on my own or with friends, quietly mourning what I knew in my heart would soon be the end of my marriage.”

Brody Was Blindsided By Kaitlynn’s Romance With Miley Cyrus

It wasn’t long after their split that both Jenner and Carter began dating other people. Jenner was linked with models Josie Canseco and Allison Mason and, more recently, actress Daniella Grace, per Us Weekly. In the summer of 2019, Carter was spotted in PDA pics taken in Italy with singer Miley Cyrus.

On the new season of “The Hills,” Jenner admitted even he was shocked by Carter’s lesbian relationship with the pop superstar.

“The whole lesbian thing was gnarly because in our entire relationship, you never expressed that you had any interest in females whatsoever,” Jenner told Carter. “We had some fun, but you said to me you weren’t into girls,” he continued.

Kaitlynn explained that she had never met a woman that she was “into” before Cyrus.

As for Jenner and Carter’s current status, they remain friends and still share dogs together. Carter admitted to Page Six that filming Season 2 of “The Hills: New Beginnings” “kind of forced” her and her ex together more than they would have otherwise spent time together over the past year, but that it was “ultimately a good thing.”

“You definitely see a lot of our interaction and the way that our relationship has evolved on this season as well,” she told the outlet.

