Kaitlynn Carter Jenner Talked About Miley, Brody on Brandi Cyrus’s Podcast

Mere weeks before Kaitlynn Carter and Miley Cyrus were photographed kissing in Lake Como, Italy, Carter talked about Miley as a guest host on Brandi Cyrus’s podcast. At the time of the podcast, released on July 24, Kaitlynn Carter was still married to Brody Jenner; days after their split was announced, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth announced that they were separating, too.

At the top of the podcast, Brandi and Kaitlynn discussed whether or not they burp and fart in front of their men; Brandi revealed that “My sister could not believe that I burp in front of my boyfriend.” Then, Kaitlynn talked about her relationship with Brody, saying “Brody and I have been together for going on 6 years now, and he’ll actually make it a mission to catch me in the act of going to the bathroom and he never has.”

They continued on the topic of going to the bathroom, talking about Kaitlynn’s “special toilet” that she got for their house. As Kaitlynn described the toilet to Brandi, Brandi asked “Oh, is it like Miley’s?” Kaitlynn remarked that she didn’t know, before adding “Does she? I haven’t used that one.”

Later in the podcast, at around the 14-minute mark, Brandi and Kaitlynn talk about cellphone addiction and Miley comes up in conversation again. Brandi says “Miley walked in last night, or was it this morning, I can’t remember, and we were both on our phones. She goes ‘Cool, guys. What’s up?'” Kaitlynn chimed in, adding “I didn’t even notice that she said that.” That anecdote, but brief, clued in listeners to the fact that Kaitlynn, Brandi, and Miley had been together the night before the podcast was recorded.

Kaitlynn went on to say “Spending time with her, I feel like I’m on my phone less ’cause she is pretty good about it, actually.”

iHeartRadio’s official description for the episode reads “This week on YFT, Kaitlynn Carter Jenner is here to co-host! Wells is away doing post-engagement family stuff, so the much sweeter/hotter/cooler Kaitlynn is here with Brandi to chat lots of favorite things, including her favorite subject in school, her favorite toilet (yes, that’s a thing), and lots of favorite books and shows (this girl is WELL READ). Kaitlynn also gives Brandi some Hills inside scoop, explaining why Brody was hiding from producers in the car during filming, what Mischa Barton is really like, and how the producers managed to get such incredible content for the season. Brandi reveals her greatest fear while flying (it’s not dying), why Hannah Montana’s horse is still haunting her, and of course lots of favorite shows and more. Enjoy!”

Brandi Was on the ‘Girls Trip’ Vacation With Miley & Kaitlynn, Where They Were Spotted Kissing

It appears that Miley and Kaitlynn met through Brandi. According to Instagram, Brandi is also away on vacation with Miley and Kaitlynn. The most recent “Your Favorite Things” episode description teases “Brandi calls in from a secret exotic paradise that she cannot reveal, but we hear it is swarming with hot pool boys and she’s roughing it with sparking rosé in a penthouse hot tub.” Since that episode was released on August 7, it is likely that “secret exotic paradise” refers to Lake Como.

While the trio enjoyed their “girls trip,” Entertainment Tonight shared pics snapped of Miley and Brandi snuggling and kissing in bikinis.