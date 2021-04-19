WATCH: ‘The Voice’ First Knockout Pairings Unveiled

Who’s going head-to-head in the first round of Knockouts on “The Voice” airing tonight, April 19th?

A teaser clip posted on YouTube the day before Knockouts revealed the first pairs of contestants who will try to one-up one another on stage in hopes of outperforming the other and moving on to the next round. In the short clip, rapper Snoop Dogg, this season’s mega mentor, is shown working alongside “The Voice” coaches — Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, and John Legend — to help prep their teams for their performances.

Ahead of meeting Shelton’s first Knockouts pair, country artists Ethan Lively and Jordan Matthew, Dogg confessed to Shelton on camera that he loves country music, adding, “I don’t like it, I love it.” Lively and Matthew found out Dogg was their mentor on camera. In the promo clip, they appeared surprised when the rapper greeted them with, “Well howdy cowboys…”

All “The Voice” coaches will appear in tonight’s show, including Clarkson, who was out sick for the three-part Battle Rounds, as reported by Newsweek. Country star Kelsea Ballerini kept her seat warm while she was out.

So which of your favorite contestants will perform in the first Knockouts round of the 20th season?

‘The Voice’ First Knockouts Round: Which Contestants Perform and What’s Their Song Selection

First Knockout Pairings for Teams Kelly, Nick, Legend and Blake Revealed! – The Voice Knockouts 2021Team Kelly, Team Nick, Team Legend and Team Blake present who they're having go head-to-head in the first round of The Knockouts. » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » Watch The Voice Mondays 8/7c on NBC! » Stream Now: bit.ly/TheVoiceFullEpisodes THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like The Voice: Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice Follow… 2021-04-18T13:00:30Z

The remaining contestants will be paired up during Knockouts, but that doesn’t mean they’ll sing together on stage, like in the Battle Rounds. According to the show’s about section, each contestant in a “Knockouts” pairing, chosen by their celebrity coaches, will have a chance to perform a song individually, while their partner waits their turn. At the end of both individual performances, their coach will choose the winner of that particular round.

Here is the first round of contestants performing tonight, April 19th:

Team Kelly

Ryleigh Modig will sing “Use Somebody” by Kings of Leon, and Corey Ward, “Already Gone” by Clarkson.

Team Blake

Ethan Lively will sing “Help Me Hold On” by Travis Tritt, and Jordan Matthew, “She Talks to Angels” by The Black Crowes.

Andrew Marshall will sing “I Won’t Give Up” by Jason Mraz, and Pete Mroz “Before You Go” by Lewis Capaldi.

Team Legend

Gean Garcia will sing “Afterglow” by Ed Sheeran, and Victor Solomon, “My Girl” by The Temptations.

Ciana Pelekai will sing “Cuz I Love You” by Lizzo, and Pia Renee, “What The World Needs Now Is Love.”

Team Nick

Dana Monique will sing “Nutbush City Limits” by Tina Turner, and Keegan Ferrell, “Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me) by The Temptations.

For the full list of Knockouts contestants and pairings, check out this Heavy article.

Who is the Knockouts Rounds Mega Mentor?

Rapper Snoop Dogg, known for hits like “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” is this season’s mega mentor. He’ll be joining “The Voice” coaches — Clarkson, Legend, Jonas, and Shelton — to offer advice to contestants who made it through the Battle Rounds and into Knockouts.

Ahead of Monday’s episode, airing on April 19th, Dogg teased his upcoming TV appearance with an Instagram post. The collage of four photos shows the rapper posing with each celebrity coach.

“The Voice” Knockout Rounds will air on April 19th and 26th on NBC at 8 p.m.

READ NEXT: Will Kelly Clarkson Return for the Knockout Round?