‘The Voice’ 2021: Which Contestants Are in the Four-Way Knockout?

The contestants and coaches on NBC’s singing competition show The Voice are making their way through the competition, and four of the contestants will soon be competing in the Four-Way Knockout in hopes of having a chance of getting to the live shows.

The Voice coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton and John Legend all have the chance to steal and save contestants during the Battle Rounds of the show. The save function works only for members of their own teams, and pressing the button isn’t enough to get the contestant right back into the competition.

Instead, when a coach saves one of their contestants during the Battle Rounds, they are sending the contestant to compete in a four-way knockout, a contest that is voted on by viewers where ultimately only one of the four contestants will get back into the competition ahead of the live shows.

Who Will Compete in the Four-Way Knockout?

One contestant from each team will compete in the four-way knockout for season 20 of The Voice, and, even though Battle Rounds are not yet completed, three of four of the contestants who will be in the four-way knockout have already been identified.

For Team Blake, Emma Caroline will be competing in the Knockout. Caroline performed “10,000 Hours” by Dan + Shay during the Battle Rounds, and she didn’t quite stack up to her competition mostly due to her lacking some of the stage presence, the coaches said at the time. Shelton saved Caroline at the last minute, hoping to scare some stage presence into her before she’s able to try one more time to get back onto the show.

For Team Kelly, Savanna Woods will be competing in the four-way Knockout. Woods was saved by Clarkson’s stand-in Kelsea Ballerini after she got approval from Clarkson, who loves Woods’s stage presence and confidence.

Devan Blake Jones will be Team Nick’s Contestant. He performed “Stuck With U” by Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber for his Battle Round, and he was very impressive, but it wasn’t enough to beat his competition. Jonas wasn’t ready to see him go, though, so he used his save on Jones.

Team Legend’s Save has not yet been used, but it will be one of the four contestants left to battle, which include Victor Solomon, Carolina Rial, Deion Warren and Rio Doyle.

When Do the Knockout Rounds Begin?

The Knockout rounds take place directly following the Battle rounds of The Voice, meaning that they will begin airing on Monday, April 19, 2021.

Kelly Clarkson will be returning to her red chair in order to determine for herself which of her contestants moves forward in the competition, setting her team up for success during the live shows and later on in the competition.

Each of the coaches will be trying to get their top talent through to the next round, and Nick Jonas in particular may feel he has a lot to prove, as he is the only coach who hasn’t won and he will not be returning next season.

The Voice airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on NBC.

