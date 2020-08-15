Snoop Dogg Reals Almost Making $1 Million Mistake That Would’ve Killed Him

Last month on Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, Snoop Dogg admitted the craziest thing: he was going to put out a diss track about Suge Knight.

But it ultimately didn’t happen.

“Master P saved my life,” Snoop Dogg told the show’s hosts DJ Envy, Angela Yee and Charlemagne tha God.

“I was gonna put an album out called F*** Death Row and Mack 10 was gonna give me a million dollars to put it out.”

According to Snoop, his album would have been released through Hoo-Bangin’ Records, which—like No Limit and other entities—fell under the Priority Records banner at the time.

“I would go up there [to the office] to see Mack 10 and when I would go up there, I would have to pass by Master P’s No Limit sh*t,” Snoop recalled. “I passed by one day and Mystikal was in there.”

Per COMPLEX: The two had a discussion that ultimately resulted in Snoop hitting the studio to get on a song, at which point Master P—founder of No Limit—asked Snoop how much he wanted to be paid for his work that day. At this point in his career, Snoop remembered, he didn’t have a lot of money so he told Master P “15,” assuming he would walk away with $1500.

“I come back the next day, Master P wrote me a check for $35,000,” Snoop Dogg told The Breakfast Club.

“So I’m like, oh, I like this n****’s style. He called me to his office, he said ‘What you working on?’ I said, ‘I got this album called F*** Death Row. This motherf**ker hard.'”

Snoop says Master P closed his office door and convinced him not to put out the record and told him: “You ain’t gon’ live to see that album out.”

On #WORDSWITHSCOOP Presented by Orox Leathers, I asked Master P about it and he was quite honest. “I come from the streets and I know how I would react to something like that,” Master P told me.

“Like, you have a mindset and that you’re dealing with people that have a certain mindset and I knew if he put that record out, that was going to put those guys against each other and he didn’t need that. I look at Snoop as a star. Like he’s not under. I think what Suge didn’t see; he thought that Snoop was over and done with – like, you don’t have to fight hate with hate. Fight hate with love. Be thankful that man gave you opportunities and you got some money with him and that you were able to feed your family and I said, “You go move on and be bigger and better. One day you’ll be the top dog. One day you’ll make so much money to you know…” like I told the first time, go ahead and make your enemies your footstool when you do right. I told him if you do right, it’s going to be alright. Now you do wrong, you’re going to have to deal with the consequences and that ain’t what I’m about. I ain’t about making records about somebody, talking about nobody, you know? Y’all are two men. You work it out, you move on and I went to Suge and said, “What do you want for Snoop?”… He told me and I gave it to him and me and Snoop have been having a great relationship ever since. That’s my real homie. I believe in him, I believe in his family and I want to see him do well. So, I’m just glad of the fact that I had that conversation with him, he listened. Because most people don’t want to listen. So that’s the first part of being successful. You can’t be afraid to listen and you can’t have yes-men around you. You can’t have yes –men around you when you’re telling the truth. Another dude might say, “Go out and make that diss funny…” but that really wasn’t funny. Like, you’re dealing with a serious situation.”