WATCH: ‘The Voice’ Reveals Pairings for Final Knockouts Round

Another chapter is coming to an end on NBC’s “The Voice.”

This Monday, April 26, the second half of contestants will go head-to-head in the final Knockouts Round of the season in hopes of earning a spot in the upcoming live shows. Each contestant will be paired up with someone on their team but perform their selected songs individually. At the end of both performances, coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, and John Legend will determine which team member from each pairing deserves to move on to the next round.

Rapper Snoop Dogg will join “The Voice” coaches once again to help prep the remaining contestants for their Knockouts performances.

In a promo video released Sunday, April 25, viewers got a sneak peek of which pair of contestants will battle it out on “The Voice” stage Monday. The first round of Knockouts aired Monday, April 19, and the following contestants already have a guaranteed slot in the Live Show premiere:

Michael Young

Pete Mroz

Andrew Marshall

Ryleigh Modig

Corey Ward

Pia Renee

Victor Solomon

Dana Monique

So which of your favorite contestants will perform in the final Knockouts Round of the 20th season?

Each contestant in a “Knockouts” pairing, determined by their celebrity coaches, will have a chance to perform a song individually, while their partner waits their turn. At the end of both individual performances, their coach will choose the winner of that particular round.

Here is the final round of contestants performing Monday, April 26:

Team Kelly

Avery Roberson will sing “Tomorrow” by Chris Young and Kenzie Wheeler, “Beer Never Broke My Heart” by Luke Combs.

Anna Grace will sing “If I Die Young” by The Band Perry and Gihanna Zo ë, “Glitter in the Air” by Pink.

In the episode airing Monday, all the remaining contestants met with Snoop Dogg and their celebrity coach prior to their performances. When Grace met with Clarkson and Snoop Dogg, she explained that she picked the song “If I Die Young” because she got sick and almost lost her life at 17, and music helped her recover. After listening to her story, Snoop Dogg told the young artist and Clarkson that he was trying to hold back from crying.

Team Blake

Cam Anthony will sing “Feeling Good” by Nina Simone and Connor Christian, “Youngblood” by 5 Seconds of Summer.

Team Legend

Rio Doyle will sing “Issues” by Julia Michaels and Zania Alaké, “If I Were Your Woman” by Gladys Knight.

Team Jonas

Zae Romeo will sing “Electric Love” and Rachel Mac, “Foolish Games” by Jewel. Mac, who’s 15, told Snoop Dogg and her celebrity coach, Jonas, that she wanted to sing a song that “can make the audience feel something.”

Raine Stern will sing “No Such Thing” by John Mayer and Jose Figueroa Jr., “Break Every Chain” by Tasha Cobbs.

Who Will Compete in the Four-Way Knockout?

Final Knockout Pairings for Teams Kelly, Nick, Legend and Blake Revealed – The Voice Knockouts 2021

Following the Battle Rounds portion of the show, prior to Knockouts, four contestants were saved from elimination by each celebrity coach. On Monday, April 26, all four contestants will compete in a separate competition, the Four-Way Knockout, in hopes of getting to the live shows. Following the performances, America will vote, and the contestant with the most votes will move on to the next round.

In the promo video for Monday’s final Knockouts round, Legend confessed to the other coaches that the Four-Way Knockouts portion of the competition is “the most stressful part of this whole process.”

So which four contestants will battle it out for America’s vote?

Devan Blake Jones (Team Jonas)

Dana Monique vs. Devan Blake Jones – Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber "Stuck with U" – Voice Battles

Savannah Woods (Team Clarkson) Corey Ward vs. Savanna Woods – Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" – The Voice Battles 2021

Emma Caroline (Team Blake)

Cam Anthony vs. Emma Caroline – Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber's "10,000 Hours" – Voice Battles 2021

Carolina Ria (Team Legend)

Carolina Rial vs. Rio Doyle – Gotye's "Somebody That I Used to Know" – The Voice Battles 2021

“The Voice” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on NBC.

