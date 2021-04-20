WATCH: Contestant Almost Makes Snoop Dogg Cry on ‘The Voice’

Rapper Snoop Dogg showed fans his softer side, far from the persona seen in music videos, during the first Knockouts round of the season on NBC’s “The Voice,” which aired Monday, April 19th.

Dogg, who’s this season’s Mega Mentor, made his debut on Monday night’s episode alongside celebrity coaches Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and John Legend. The longtime rapper was there with the sole purpose of helping the remaining contestants prep for Knockouts before the live shows begin.

The 17-time Grammy-nominated artist (per USA Today), is the first-ever rapper to serve as a celebrity mentor on “The Voice,” according to ET. As a result, Dogg had his own unique advice to share with contestants, one of which dealt with prioritizing stage presence, as he explained to ET.

“You could have a great set of vocals, but if you have no stage presence, you’re just a vocalist,” Dogg said. Adding, “Even if you don’t dance, make sure that you have some sort of movement that you know gives you body language while you’re performing.”

During Monday night’s episode, one contestant moved the rapper so much with her performance, and stage presence, he almost cried.

So, who made the rapper almost shed a tear on “The Voice?”

This Contestant on ‘The Voice’ Made Dogg Cry

During Monday’s episode, Dogg met each singer competing in the first round of Knockouts and watched them perform their chosen song. But it was Team Legend’s Pia Renee, who stirred up emotions in Dogg and almost made him cry.

Before singing her rendition of “What the World Needs Now is Love” in front of Legend and Dogg, Renee dedicated the song to her mother, who died right before the show’s Battle Rounds. After sharing her story, Dogg replied: “Momma’s smiling down on you right now, so you make her proud.”

Renee surely made Dogg proud. Immediately following her performance, the rapper attempted to hold back a tear with his fingers, and said, “I’m holding this tear back right now. I’m trying to hold it.”

Dogg Wasn’t the Only Mentor Moved by Contestants During Knockouts

Dogg wasn’t the only one feeling all the feels during Monday night’s episode.

When Clarkson’s mentee, Corey Ward, sang her song “Already Gone” for the first time on camera in front of Dogg and Clarkson, tears ensued. Following Ward’s performance, Clarkson yelled: “How dare you come out here and kill my song!” The singer was nicely surprised by Ward’s take on the emotional song and said that moment was the “coolest thing a songwriter can experience.”

Dogg felt emotional too, and told Clarkson that Ward “put a chill on my arm.” Adding, “Look Kelly, I don’t get chills from men, man.” Ultimately, Ward won the Knockouts round against Ryleigh Modig, as USA Today reported.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on NBC.

