5 Best Prime Day Kids & Baby Clothes Deals (2018)

Finally, Prime Day is here! Today is the day for you to stock up on all of the back to school clothing your kids need. These sales give you the chance to buy brand name items for super cheap, and since kids clothes are so expensive, you will definitely want to check out all of these amazing Prime Day kids fashion deals.

Prime day is extra long this year, lasting 36 hours. Even so, these deals will only last as long as items remain in stock. Prime Day deals are only available to Amazon Prime members, so make sure to sign up today for your free 30 day trial.

This article will focus on the most heavily discounted kids and baby fashion items. Some of these deals will only last a few hours, so make sure to check back here throughout the day to get the most updated sales info. You can also browse through Amazon’s Prime Day page to see all active deals.

1. 65 Percent Off PUMA Kids’ Suede Ps Sneaker

Select sizes and colors of these fashionable Puma sneakers are on sale for a steep discount today only. These sneakers have suede uppers and a dobber sole in the iconic Puma style.

Price: $24.29 (65 percent off MSRP)

2. 63 Percent Off GUESS Big Girls’ Sleeveless Mix Media Dress

Your girl will love this stylish summer dress from GUESS. Select sizes are on sale today only, so get one while it lasts! This dress is made of a soft poly/elastene blend with a pull on design and cute pleats all over, with floral embroidery.

Price: $26.02 (63 percent off MSRP)

3. 37 Percent Off Durango Kids BT245 Lil’ 8 Inch Patriotic

These patriotic boots are perfect for summer time, and select sizes are on sale today only. They have a synthetic leather upper with American flag design, soft mesh lining, and a square toe. They are great for back to school!

Price: $47.67 (37 percent off MSRP)

4. 77 Percent Off Juicy Couture Girls’ 2 Pieces Jog Set

This super stylish Juicy Couture jogging set is on sale for an amazing discount on certain colors and sizes. This set is made of a cotton poly blend with a pull on, zip closure. It includes both jacket and pants and can be machine washed.

Price: $18.60 (77 percent off MSRP)

5. 85 Percent Off Juicy Couture Girls’ Fashion Top and Legging Set

Here is another amazing deal on a fashionable 2 piece Juicy Couture set for girls. This set features a tunic top and leggings on the bottom, made of a cotton poly blend. Select styles are on sale for an incredible discount, so don’t miss out!

Price: $11.35 (85 percent off MSRP)

